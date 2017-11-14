JACKSONVILLE, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Blue Water Ventures International (OTC PINK: BWVI) is pleased to announce that the company and its project partner Endurance Exploration Group (OTCQB: EXPL) have the visual evidence that may lead to a positive identification of the wreck site of the Pulaski, a paddle wheel steamship that sank in the waters off North Carolina.

On June 18, 1838, immediately after the sinking, the story of the loss of the Pulaski was published in the Wilmington Advertiser. In this article the personal account of the loss of the Pulaski was told by the First Mate, Mr. Hibberd, who had been in charge of the ship at that time.

10 o'clock at night he was called to the command of the boat, and that he was pacing the promenade deck in front of the steerage house; that he found him. If, shortly after, upon the main deck, lying between the mast and side of the boat; that upon the return of consciousness, he had a confused idea of having heard an explosion, something like that of gunpowder immediately before he discovered himself in his then situation. He was induced, therefore to raise and walk aft, where he discovered that the boat midships was blown entirely to pieces that the head of the starboard boiler was blown out, and the top torn open; that the timbers and plank on the starboard were forced asunder and that the boat took in water whenever she rolled in that direction.

Expedition divers on board the Blue Water Rose have visual evidence that would suggest the two copper boilers in the wreckage are consistent with that of the eyewitness account of First Mate Mr. Hibberd.

(View wreck footage: https://vimeo.com/242668665)

Keith Webb, President and founder of Blue Water Ventures International, Inc., stated, "Proving this historical wreck site is that of the Pulaski is every bit as important as the recovery itself."

Further details relating to this exploration project as well as other company activities will be released as operations continue.

For further information about Blue Water Ventures International (OTC PINK: BWVI) please visit our website at http://www.bwvint.com/.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically-sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to www.eexpl.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/EnduranceExplorationGroup.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargo, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

