BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- At Huawei's Eco-Connect Europe, Huawei and Commvault announced they are deepening their cooperation in data protection, with a new Hybrid Cloud Backup Solution for Huawei Cloud. This solution provides organizations with easy-to-use, economical and secure solutions for backup workloads running between traditional data centers and public cloud.

This cooperation follows Commvault's recently announced Commvault HyperScale™ Software solutions. These new solutions bring scale-out infrastructure to the Commvault Data Platform and seamlessly integrate with storage arrays, hypervisors, and applications to support the most diverse and dynamic environments.

With Hybrid Cloud Backup Solutions for Huawei Cloud, data can be restored on-premise or in the cloud. Compatible with mainstream application systems, the solution provides protection for data in volumes, operating systems, application systems, databases, and virtualized environments.

Implementing data protection in hybrid cloud environments presents numerous challenges including management, cost, and security. In terms of management, one pressing challenge is finding ways to manage on- and off-premise data backup systems in a unified manner. Another concern is the high bandwidth cost of transferring data between WANs. In terms of security, a major risk is posed by the need to transmit data between networks.

This Huawei and Commvault Hybrid Cloud Backup Solution delivers several advantages, including:

Ease-of-use: Unified management of on- and off-premise backup systems; seamless integration with existing backup systems without strenuous learning curves.





Economical: Backup storage space is allocated on demand, yielding incredibly elastic expansion capabilities while reducing initial investment amounts by 50%; deduplication utilities accelerate transmission speeds and reduce network bandwidth lease costs by 80%.





Security: Support for active-active AZ (available zone, dual write) achieves 99.999999999% data durability; support for encrypted data backup transfers.

"Huawei is proud to work with an industry partner of Commvault's stature to jointly deliver innovative data management solutions. This partnership has already resulted in important breakthroughs in the health care industry across Western Europe. We are confident we will see further results in near future," said Alessandro Cozzi, Vice President, Global Partner and Alliance Huawei Western Europe.

"Our long-established partnership with Huawei enables us to consistently deliver progress in data protection. We are excited to develop the Hybrid Cloud Backup Solution for Huawei Cloud, presenting a highly-differentiated offering to the market that will generate huge opportunities for both our organizations," said Andreas May, WW Vice President Huawei Alliances. "Combined with our new Commvault HyperScale™ Software, which allows flexible infrastructure options and cloud-economics, we will see increased opportunities. In EMEA we already see many customers with these requirements."

A Strong and Growing Partnership

Huawei and Commvault have a history of working together to support customers around the globe. The relationship has continued to deliver innovation to the marketplace, with significant announcements that have included:

In August, 2016, the two companies announced plans for a joint lab in Chengdu, China to develop data backup, recovery, archive and cloud solutions based both companies' technologies. The lab will work on joint product compatibility, and incubating, testing and demonstrating cloud backup, data protection-as-a-service and other solutions to address customers' critical data protection and management needs.





In March, 2017, the companies released their Hybrid Cloud Backup Solution at CeBIT 2017, enabling organizations to efficiently and securely backup the core data of private data centers to a Huawei public cloud platform using Commvault software.





In October, 2017 Dutch Healthcare provider Zuyderland Medisch Centrum announced it was using Commvault Clinical Archive and Huawei to streamline and improve patient care.

Huawei Eco-Connect Europe 2017 was held from October 26th - 27th at Berlin City Cube in Berlin, Germany. For more information, please go to: http://www.huaweiconnecteurope.com/

For more information, please visit Huawei online at www.huawei.com

