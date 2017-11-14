Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market to Grow at 12.9% CAGR to 2022 Led by Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation Devices - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Size will reach $10.59 billion by 2022 from $5.79 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 12.9% between (2017-2022) driven by the increasing number of neurological disorders, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements; while North America is expected to account for the largest regional segment in the market.

Key players operating in the nerve repair and regeneration market include Medtronic (US), Boston Scientific (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Liva Nova (UK), Baxter (US), AxoGen (US), and Stryker (US).

Geographically, the nerve repair and regeneration market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017 and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The growth in this market can be attributed to the presence of major key players in the region and growing incidence of peripheral nerve injuries. On the other hand, donor-site morbidity, difficulties in treating large nerve gaps, and stringent regulatory frameworks and time-consuming approval processes may challenge the growth of the market.

Based on application, the nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented into into internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries and external neurostimulation and neuromo dulation surgeries. The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries segment is expected to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its wide application in neurological disorders. This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help these firms garner greater market shares.

On the basis of product, the nerve repair and regeneration market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterials. In 2017, the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market segment. This growth can be attributed to the increasing neurological disorders and favorable reimbursement policies. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the five strategies mentioned below to strengthen their market shares.

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 35%, Tier 2 - 22% and Tier 3 - 43%

By Designation: C level - 15%, Director level - 32%, Others - 53%

By Region: North America - 32%, Europe - 27%, Asia - 22%, RoW - 19%

The report analyses the nerve repair and regeneration market by product, applications, end user, and regions. Apart from comprehensive geographic and market sizing, the report also provides the competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the report profiles companies with developments, and strategies adopted by key players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. The above-mentioned market research data, market size, and forecast of future trends will help key market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions to be successful in the market.

