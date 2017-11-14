Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that designs, develops and markets disposable medical devices designed to make spine surgery safer, announced today its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2018.

Event Date* 2017 Full-Year Sales January 4, 2018 2017 Full-Year Results March 14, 2018 2018 First-Quarter Sales April 5, 2018 Annual Shareholders Meeting May 17, 2018 2018 First-Half Sales July 11, 2018 2018 First-Half Results September 19, 2018 2018 Third-Quarter Sales October 5, 2018

Note (*): Press releases are published after stock market closes. This information is subject to modification.

Next financial press release: 2016 Full-Year Sales on next January 4, 2018

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA, by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard's mission is to make spine surgery safer by bringing real-time digital technology into the operating room. Its primary objective is to establish its proprietary DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) technology as the global standard of surgical care, starting with safer screw placement in spine surgery and then in other surgeries. PediGuard, the first device designed using DSG, was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. It is the world's first and only handheld device capable of alerting surgeons to potential pedicular or vertebral breaches. Over 55,000 surgical procedures have been performed worldwide with DSG enabled devices. Numerous studies published in peer-reviewed medical and scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits that PediGuard delivers to patients, surgical staff and hospitals. SpineGuard is expanding the scope of its DSG platform through strategic partnerships with innovative medical device companies and the development of smart instruments and implants. SpineGuard has offices in San Francisco and Paris. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com.

Disclaimer

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006015/en/

Contacts:

SpineGuard

Stéphane Bette

Chief Executive Officer

Tel. +33 (0) 1 45 18 45 19

s.bette@spineguard.com

or

Manuel Lanfossi

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 45 18 45 19

m.lanfossi@spineguard.com

or

NewCap

Investor Relations Financial Communication

Florent Alba Pierre Laurent

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

spineguard@newcap.fr