Technavio's latest market research report on the global glass processing equipment marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The glass processing equipment market is projected to undergo to expansion in several regions during the forecast period, buoyed by the rebounding of the North American market. The widening of the demand-supply gap in the region with high demand from the construction sector holds a promising forecast for the glass industry, as well as the demand for glass processing equipment.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global glass processing equipment market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increase in green construction activities

Solar control and lightweight glass

Rise in automation

Increase in green construction activities

Glass is used in construction mainly to lower costs and to ensure low energy consumption in buildings. Buildings that utilize green energy are called green buildings. There are many organizations like the India Green Building Council, China Association of Building Energy Efficiency, US Green Building Council, and the German Green Building Association, which work toward promoting green buildings. Therefore, green buildings are slowly gaining momentum across the world and are expected to enhance the growth of the glass industry in the future.

"The advantages offered by glass have spurred its use in modern buildings. The trend toward green buildings as witnessed by the rising investments will, therefore, increase the demand for glass in the construction industry. This will increase the need for more energy-efficient glass manufacturing facilities, which will contribute to the demand for glass processing machinery," says Gaurav Mohindru, a lead analyst at Technavio for tools and components research.

Solar control and lightweight glass

There has been a substantial growth in the development of solar control and lightweight glass, especially for construction and automotive industry applications. Solar control glass helps in reducing energy use by utilizing daylight for lighting the room, without allowing UV and infrared rays inside. It also minimizes the use of air conditioners as it acts as a thermal barrier and does not allow heat to enter the building.

In places where climatic conditions are hot, this type of glass can reduce heat by controlling solar glare. In temperate regions, this kind of glass aids in solar control and in balancing natural light. Also, it is expected that glass with embedded solar cells, which can produce electricity by utilizing the solar energy, will soon be introduced in the market. This will increase the demand for glass processing equipment in the future.

Rise in automation

The glass processing equipment industry is witnessing an increase in automation. The sector is also witnessing the use of NC and CNC machines rather than conventional manually controlled machines. The use of these machines helps to increase the quality of the product and reduces time and human effort. It also aids to increase productivity, enhance profit margins, and has a positive impact on loss control and resource regulation. The use of automation can enhance the company's competitive edge in a production or fabrication process. It also aids in reducing the operation cost.

"Several companies are propelling the adoption of this trend by providing high-quality automation solutions. Siemens is one of the prominent companies leading this trend with its Motion Control solutions for various applications such as flat glass manufacturing and processing as well as hollow glass manufacturing," says Gaurav.

