Forrester Releases France, UK & Germany 2017 Customer Experience Index Results

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Customer experience (CX) rankings differentiated regionally in Europe, according to Forrester's 2017 Customer Experience Index (CX Index'). The new data released today reveals that while CX quality remained poor in France and worsened in the UK, it slightly improved in Germany.

Based on a survey of more than 27,000 European online adult consumers, Forrester's CX Index measures and ranks 96 European brands across a range of industries to identify how well a brand's customer experience strengthens the loyalty of its customers.

Forrester's CX Index data reveals that across Europe, emotion has a bigger influence on customer loyalty than effectiveness or ease in nearly every industry. For example, the top five brands in France, the UK and Germany provided an average of 16, 13 and nine emotionally positive customer experiences for each negative experience, respectively.

Additionally, brands need to understand which emotions drive positive experiences that lead to loyalty. While many European companies believe happiness is the most important, Forrester's data proves this is not the case. In fact, emotional drivers vary on the country level: feeling content is the most important emotion in Germany across all industries, for example, while feeling valued is the only emotion that made the top three list in the UK. This is especially important for brands to recognize, as catering to these emotions will affect their customers' willingness to recommend and increase their spending with the brand.

Regional brand ranking results include that:

In France : Three brands saw their scores fall significantly and more than half of brands in the region scored in the poor or very poor categories. No brands were ranked in the good or excellent categories, proving there's a clear lack of CX leaders.

Three brands saw their scores fall significantly and more than half of brands in the region scored in the poor or very poor categories. No brands were ranked in the good or excellent categories, proving there's a clear lack of CX leaders. In the UK: Twice as many brands' scores decreased than increased, and not a single brand rose to the top of the rankings and continued to move upward. Even the elite brands - the top 5% of brands in the entire CX Index - stayed flat, leaving a CX leadership gap in the region.

Twice as many brands' scores decreased than increased, and not a single brand rose to the top of the rankings and continued to move upward. Even the elite brands - the top 5% of brands in the entire CX Index - stayed flat, leaving a CX leadership gap in the region. In Germany : Five brands saw their scores rise significantly, while only one lost points from Forrester's 2016 rankings. This does not, however, point to a strong CX leader or laggard: zero brands scored at the extremes of very poor or excellent rankings.

