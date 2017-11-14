With the receipt of the final report by the ITC, the Trump Administration now has 60 days to take action on the Section 201 case. The probability of restrictive tariffs is high.

January 13. That is the last day that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump can make a decision on whether or not to impose trade sanctions on U.S. imports of crystalline silicon solar cells and modules, originating from pretty much anywhere in the world outside U.S. borders.

This case has already dragged on for seven months, but now we are in the final stretch before the Trump Administration's decision. Some time before the end of the day, the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) will send its report to the president, beginning a 60-day countdown for him to act.

pv magazine staff has found no sources that can tell us more about this confidential report, and ITC staff has stated that a public version will be released at an unspecified later date. However, analysts who we spoke with have suggested that the report will likely not contain recommendations that are substantively different than what the four commissioners ...

