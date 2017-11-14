KUDELSKI GROUP LAUNCHES ITS NEW IoT CHIP-TO-CLOUD SECURITY SUITE

CHESEAUX-SUR-LAUSANNE, Switzerland and PHOENIX (AZ), USA, November 14th, 2017 - The Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), the world leader in digital security, today announced the expansion of its Internet of Things (IoT) security Center of Excellence with the launch of its IoT Security Suite. The Suite targets device manufacturers and service providers who need to address the long-term privacy and safety issues of their devices and protect their business models from attack.

The comprehensive IoT security solution builds on 25 years of Kudelski Group innovation in protecting digital TV content on more than 500 million devices, as well as its strong expertise in cybersecurity. It provides the ability to ensure network and device integrity as well as control access to business-critical data coming from IoT devices, thereby enabling and protecting new IoT business models, both at launch and when the system comes under attack.

The Suite provides a flexible, modular approach to device, data and local/edge decision-making protection by offering a choice of dedicated hardware security chips, embedded IP blocks and/or advanced software protection techniques. This offers a customized level of security depending on the threat model agreed with the customer.

The first release of the IoT Security Suite contains a dedicated secure element designed to resist the highest level of attacks even when operating in IoT battery-powered devices. The secure element comes provisioned with credentials that are authenticated directly by the Kudelski Group's cloud-based servers using techniques proven in the competitive pay-TV space and guaranteeing the identity and authenticity of devices embedding the chip.

"The IoT attack surface is huge and growing every day, made up of a vast ecosystem of devices and technologies, different communication protocols, platforms, applications and infrastructures," said Jean-Michel Puiatti, Senior Vice President IoT Security at Kudelski Group. "We are offering foundational security technologies and services that give our customers a strategic competitive advantage. By assessing, implementing, evolving and monitoring the security of their devices over time, we protect their business against new threats."

For more information about Kudelski Group IoT Solutions and Services, please visit (https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/iot-security: https://www.kudelskisecurity.com/iot-security).

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cyber security solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. The Kudelski Group is also a technology leader in the area of access control and management of people or vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group holds over 5,300 issued and pending patents worldwide and is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit (www.nagra.com: https://www.nagra.com/)

