According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global milk powder market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006054/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global milk powder market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Milk Powder Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecast for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global milk powder market is expected to grow rapidly over the forecast period, primarily due to the changing preferences and lifestyle of consumers. Milk powder finds application in many industries such as infant foods, and bakery and confectionery, owing to which the market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The market research analysis categorizes the global milk powder market into three major product segments:

Whole milk powder

Dairy whitener market

Skim milk powder

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global whole milk powder market

The global whole milk powder market is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Whole milk powder is obtained by drying pasteurized milk, using the spray drying method. The spray drying method includes transforming milk concentrate into droplets and evaporating the water content in the droplets to obtain milk powder. Whole milk powder contains 25%-42% milk fat, and does not contain any type of additives, flavors, or preservatives. It is cost-effective and nutritious. Whole milk powder is an ideal substitute for liquid milk, when the supply of the latter or refrigeration is not available. Brazil is one of the major importers of whole milk powder, and primarily imports from Argentina and Uruguay.

"Whole milk powder is extensively used in fermented milk foods, confectionery products, ice-cream mixes, yogurt, snack foods, bakery products, coffee whiteners, and milk-based beverages. Whole milk powder is helpful in making cakes and for rich doughs. The lactose in whole milk powder, after reacting with sugars during baking or cooking, helps impart caramel flavoring to all types of confectionery items," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead analyst at Technavio for food research.

Global dairy whitener market

The global dairy whitener market will post a moderate growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the growth in coffee and tea consumption. Dairy whitener is used as a direct substitute for fresh milk across the world, and is used extensively to produce infant formula.

It has the highest fat content as compared with other types of milk powder. Dairy whiteners are highly shelf stable and convenient to use, owing to which their production has increased globally. The main ingredients of dairy whiteners are protein, fat, sugar, and stabilizing salt.

Global skim milk powder market

Skim milk powder is prepared by the partial removal of water and fat from pasteurized milk. It can also be prepared using the spray drying method. Based on the different types of heat treatment, skim milk powder can be classified as high heat, medium heat, and low heat. While the high-heat type is the least soluble, the low-heat type is the most soluble. Skim milk powder is available in two different forms comprising of non-instant and instant (also known as non-agglomerated and agglomerated types). Proper storage conditions are needed for storing skim milk powder. Since it is hygroscopic in nature, it tends to absorb moisture from the air and change its color.

"Skim milk powder has a very low percentage of fat, and is extensively used in the preparation of milk cookies, cakes, muffins, cupcakes, biscuits, and pastries. It can also be fortified with vitamins A and D, as well as calcium. Such fortified skim milk powder helps promote and maintain bone health. Skim milk powder is easily available in grocery stores," says Manjunath.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

Danone

Fonterra Co-operative Group

FrieslandCampina

Lactalis

Nestlé

Browse Related Reports:

Global Gum Market 2017-2021

Global Cheese Powder Market 2017-2021

Global Shrimp Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006054/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com