Amy's Kitchen Names New Global President

Appoints Xavier Unkovic to Oversee Global Operations

PETALUMA, California, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Amy's Kitchen is excited to announce that it has hired Xavier Unkovic as Global President. Unkovic is reporting directly to company founders Andy and Rachel Berliner, and will work closely with them to build upon the brand's 30 year legacy as a values-driven family-owned business. The brand has been a pioneer of the organic food movement and, in an era of highly processed convenience food, has developed unique methods to produce organic homestyle foods at a large scale. As a former executive of family-owned Mars Inc., Unkovic brings to Amy's a deep understanding of how to grow a values-driven business, as well as his passion for Amy's purpose.

"At Amy's, our driving purpose is to make eating well easy for everyone. That passion is supported by the values that have made Amy's a pioneer and leader in the organic food industry for the last 30 years. Quality and integrity are at the core of everything we do, and those values are essential to how we serve consumers -- as well as how we build long-term partnerships with our suppliers and better serve our customers," said Unkovic.

"As a company, Amy's believes in taking the time to do things the right way, and investing in a long-term vision. We put these values in place at the beginning, and I am looking forward to working with Xavier to build upon this foundation for the next generation. His leadership will help drive our innovation and support our customers' goals to satisfy the growing market for high quality organic food," said Andy Berliner, Amy's Kitchen Co-founder and CEO.

Currently, Amy's has more than 250 products in the U.S., and continues to develop channels in over 23 international markets. Amy's range of products includes frozen entrees, bowls, pizzas, and burritos, as well as canned organic soups and beans, salsa, pasta sauce, and candy. Amy's third production plant opened in Pocatello, Idaho, in 2015, and over the next year, the company is focused on bringing it to full capacity. The company is also developing a plant in Goshen, New York, as it strengthens support for its East Coast distribution. These investments in the business, alongside strong new leadership, will support Amy's high level of innovation and the growth of the organic food market.

About Amy's

Amy's Kitchen has pioneered the organic food movement since its founding in 1987. The company remains a privately held, family-owned business committed to offering convenient food made with homestyle cooking methods at an accessible price. Amy's Kitchen makes over 250 varieties of frozen and packaged foods, and the company is proud to offer options across gluten free, vegan, lactose free, tree nut free, Kosher, and sodium-conscious categories.

Amy's products are widely available in the U.S. as well as more than 25 other countries around the globe. To see Amy's full lines of foods, visit ourwebsite.

PRESS CONTACT:

Jenna Hoops

Derris

jenna@derris.com