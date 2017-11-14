Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited (KBRA Europe) has been registered as a credit rating agency by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

KBRA Europe was registered by ESMA effective November 13, 2017 in accordance with Regulation (EC) No.1060/2009. KBRA Europe is located in Dublin, Ireland and will provide the global capital markets with timely, accurate and transparent credit analysis. Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) currently has 275 employees across offices in the U.S., located in New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland and has published over 9,000 ratings totaling $775 billion. Given the growth and success in the U.S., KBRA Europe has hired experienced rating analysts who will provide the market with exceptional service across the Structured Finance, Financial Institutions, Project Finance and Corporates markets. KBRA Europe will provide the investment community with the products and tools needed to make informed investment decisions.

"We look forward to serving investors and providing all market participants globally with an unparalleled view on ratings accompanied by the most thorough, detailed, and timely analysis and research," said Jim Nadler, President and CEO of KBRA.

About Kroll Bond Rating Agency

KBRA is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO). In addition, KBRA is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP).

