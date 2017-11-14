Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal mixed tocopherol marketreport. This market research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the research analysis, the global mixed tocopherols market will grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. The market is moderately fragmented. The parent market for mixed tocopherols is the global specialty chemicals market. The mixed tocopherols market is a niche market which holds approximately 0.29% share of the parent market.

Mixed tocopherols are used in various food and beverage applications as preservatives, antioxidants, flavor protectants, and nutrient stabilizers. Animal feed is the largest application segment of the global mixed tocopherols market. They are known to enrich the nutritional quality and freshness of the product. They prevent the oxidation and contamination of animal feed and increase the shelf life of the product. One of the important reasons for the extensive use of mixed tocopherols in animal feed is that they can increase the immunity of animals, improve the meat quality, and strengthen their skin, nails, and hair. The extensive growth of the animal feed application segment of mixed tocopherols is observed in regions such as North America, MEA, and APAC.

"Mixed tocopherols, which act as vitamin E supplements, are widely used to prevent many diseases. Owing to their solubility in digestive fat, mixed tocopherols are used in the pharmaceutical industry to develop medicines to cure chest pain, high blood pressure, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, Parkinson's disease, restless leg syndrome, and epilepsy. Mixed tocopherols act as antioxidants and thus find wide applications in cosmetics and personal care products," says Kurva Samba Sivudu, a leadspecialty chemicals research analyst from Technavio.

Technaviomarket research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland is one of the world's largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers. The company manufactures mixed tocopherols, d-alpha tocopherols, d-alpha tocopheryl acetate, and d-alpha tocopheryl acid succinate. Mixed tocopherols manufactured by the company is extensively used as antioxidants and find applications in fat-containing food and animal feed as preservatives.

BASF

BASF is a chemical manufacturing company. They operate in more than 80 countries and functions through six business segments such as performance products, chemical products, functional materials and solutions, agricultural products, oil and gas, and others. Mixed tocopherols manufactured by BASF fall under the human nutrition product category. The company manufactures mixed tocopherols under the trade name Covi-ox. These are widely used in dietary supplements and food products. Covi-ox T-70 acts as an antioxidant is widely used in cosmetics and personal care applications.

DuPont

Dupont is a science company that manufactures products for the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals, electronics, food and beverage, public and government, energy, healthcare and medical, marine, mining, packaging and printing, plastics, and safety and protection sectors. DuPont manufactures mixed tocopherols, which fall under the category of natural extracts. Mixed tocopherols manufactured by the company includes GUARDIAN tocopherols and GUARDIAN CHELOX L.

Merck

Merck is one of the leading science and technology companies, which caters to business segments such as life science, performance materials, and healthcare. Merck manufactures DL-alpha tocopherol under the brand name Calbiochem. It is a pale yellow oily substance and is mainly used as an antioxidant. The company offers Rac-alpha tocopherol under the brand name EMPROVE ESSENTIAL. It appears as a clear colorless-to-brownish oily substance and is mainly applied as a raw material in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

Royal DSM

Royal DSM is a life science and material company that provides products and solutions such as life protection systems, medical devices, dietary supplements, and bio-based material to various end-markets. Royal DSM is one of the leading manufacturers of Vitamin E and natural tocopherols. Vitamin E contains eight fat-soluble molecules of which alpha-tocopherol has the highest biological activity. The company manufactures natural tocopherols under the name Quali-E. Royal DSM manufactures and delivers the vitamin E product in oil as well as in dry form, which is heavily used in the food and pharmaceutical industries.

