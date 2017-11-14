CARPINTERIA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Blue Planet Eyewear, a mission-driven, eco-friendly brand of classic and eclectic eyewear thoughtfully crafted and designed to protect eyes, improve sight and add style while enhancing the well-being of the planet, is proud to announce it has donated more than 500,000 pairs of glasses to national and international charitable organizations -- including SEE International, Direct Relief, Feed the Children and the Best Day Foundation -- through its Visualize Change program, which donates one pair of glasses for every frame purchased.

"It's estimated that 285 million people -- 19 million children -- are visually impaired worldwide, and that approximately 80 percent of all visual impairment can be prevented by the right eyewear," said Matt Weinstein, vice president of Blue Planet Eyewear. "We believe that everyone is entitled to the gift of better vision, which is why we are dedicated to partnering with renowned humanitarian organizations to provide people with the best vision humanly possible."

Setting pace and trends with durable products that are affordable, sustainable and fun, Blue Planet Eyewear carefully designs each collection with recycled plastics and reclaimed metals as well as natural materials such as bamboo and wood. In addition to selling trendy and affordable sunglasses and readers, Blue Planet Eyewear is serious about philanthropy, in large part as a result of Weinstein's experience working at an orphanage in Africa in 2012 -- and caring for his father when he was diagnosed with cancer that same year. Part of the millennial generation known collectively for pledging loyalty to brands that have more than profit as their purpose, Weinstein, along with his wife, CEO Lisa Lawenda, are driven to ensure that Blue Planet Eyewear is changing lives every day by providing sight to people in need with its "buy to give" program. The brand continues to intentionally forge meaningful relationships with humanitarian organizations that distribute the company's donated eyewear.

"Blue Planet Eyewear is a mission-driven, eco-friendly brand that aligns not only with our family's values, but also with people who are committed to making socially responsible purchases that feel good, look good and do good," said Lawenda.

To date, Blue Planet Eyewear has donated more than 500,000 pairs of glasses to those in need through these charitable organizations: SEE International, providing sustainable medical, surgical and educational services to disadvantaged individuals worldwide through volunteer ophthalmic surgeons who are dedicated to restoring sight and preventing blindness; Feed the Children, providing hope and resources for those without life's essentials; Direct Relief, which improves the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care; and Best Day Foundation, a volunteer organization that helps children with special needs -- from autism to cancer -- build confidence and self-esteem through safe, fun, adventure activities like surfing, body boarding, kayaking, snow sports and more.

To learn more about Blue Planet Eyewear's Visualize Change program, please visit

https://blueplaneteyewear.com/pages/visualize-change-program.

To learn more about Blue Planet Eyewear, please visit https://blueplaneteyewear.com/.

