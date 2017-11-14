HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- FLAME SEAL PRODUCTS, INC. (OTC PINK: FLMP), a leading provider of Specialty Chemicals for the Passive Fire Protection Market, today issues the following update to its Stockholders.

From: Craig Keyser, CEO

Subject: September 30, 2017 Second Quarter Results and Corporate Update

Revenues for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 were $747,570, a $59,904 or 9% increase compared to the June 30, 2017 quarter and a $142,728 decrease or 17% less than the strong revenues in the June 30, 2016 quarter.

Craig Keyser comments, "Flame Seal's sales marginally improved in the second quarter of 2017, remaining at an unsatisfactory level. The transition from legacy products to FSP's next generation technologies has been lengthy. We intend to re-accelerate Flame Seal's (FSP) sales growth momentum and penetrate markets worldwide eager to adopt improved flame retardant protection for intermediate and end products. 2017 is unfolding as a challenging year as testing new formulations have proved to be more exacting than anticipated. We are working as productively as we can to achieve our goals."

Operating Results

For the quarter ending September 30, 2017 FSP's net loss was $28,574. This and the first quarter's small losses are largely a result of our ongoing development and testing of new products. FSP repeats that the crucial importance of these programs and other new product initiatives to the long-term success of our company cannot be overstated.

Operations

During the first nine months of 2017 gross operating margins continued to hold steady at 52%. Operations at the current level of sales are insufficient to generate the free cash flow required to execute FSP's business plan of expanding sales and adding qualified personnel. We are confident that sales will improve materially as new products are introduced, once successfully tested and certified.

Balance Sheet Status

FSP's current ratio at 3.8 has remained healthy in the first nine (9) of 2017. Receivables remain current as we attempt to manage the level of cash to navigate through our product line transition. As of September 30, 2017, FSP had 63,898,153 shares outstanding.

Shareholder Meeting

The BOD has elected to delay the holding of the shareholder meeting until the first quarter of 2018 by which time FSP anticipates that more clarity will be available to inform shareholders as to the status of development programs. At least a thirty (30) day notice will be provided, once we determine the date to be set.

Craig Keyser adds, "Since my inception as CEO in 2013 and with the Board of Directors (BOD) strong support, we've strengthened our financial results and condition, but 2017 continues to present frustrating but solvable challenges. We appreciate our stockholders ongoing support and trust."

