CIMCON Lighting Launches Revolutionary NearSky' Platform for Smart Cities

NearSky', the first platform to transform existing streetlight infrastructure into robust Internet of Outdoor Things for Smart City devices and services.

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --CIMCON Lighting, the leading global provider of Intelligent Lighting and Smart City technologies, today announced the launch of its NearSky' platform and NearSky' 360 product line. The NearSky' platform brings the "Internet of Outdoor Things" within a city's reach by enabling a myriad of devices, sensors, and applications across a broad range of citywide and smart grid networks to further realize the vision of a true Smart City.

Smart lighting is the gateway application to the Smart and Connected City. The NearSky' platform helps cities and utilities monitor, meter, manage and monetize the streetlight and other assets affixed to the streetlight pole and those located near the pole. Applications such as small cell deployments, LPWAN access, threat and situational awareness, environmental monitoring and other public safety applications can now be easily added to any Smart City deployment.

CIMCON's NearSky' 360 accelerates a city's evolution to "smart" by providing a sturdy, scalable backbone for city data from sensors, controls and devices on or near any streetlight pole. A simple "plug and play" installation enables NearSky' 360 to easily capture, aggregate and communicate sensor data from a variety of devices in a variety of Smart City and AMI networks. NearSky' 360 also provides external power and communication interfaces, metering for billing or chargeback and edge processing for these devices.

"Our NearSky' platform and NearSky' 360 product family continues CIMCON's proud heritage of technology innovation," said Anil Agrawal, CEO, CIMCON Lighting. "NearSky' provides a city with true insight into its operations and the capability to quickly make changes that will further increase operational efficiency, reduce energy costs, protect the environment, improve public safety, and ultimately improve the quality of life for residents."

About CIMCON Lighting, Inc.

With a heritage of over 25 years of innovation and experience in industrial automation and outdoor wireless applications, CIMCON Lighting is the world's leading provider of scalable, intelligent wireless outdoor lighting management solutions for traditional, LED and solar-based street lights along with a variety of Smart City devices and applications. Focused on offering solutions that provide the lowest "Lifecycle Cost of Ownership," CIMCON provides hardware and software technologies that allow Cities and Utilities to monitor, maintain and in many cases, monetize their lighting assets and other devices on or near the light pole. CIMCON's "Just in Time Lighting'," reduces energy, maintenance and repair costs while improving the quality of lighting services and enabling the path to a Smart City. CIMCON's lighting management solutions are appropriate for roadways, parking lots and parking garages, corporate and university campuses and a variety of Industrial applications. For more information please visit www.cimconlighting.com.

