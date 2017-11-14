Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc.'s ("PMI") (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) Chief Financial Officer, Jacek Olczak, addresses investors today at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer Retail Conference in New York. He is joined by Martin King, President, Asia Region. As announced on September 28, 2017, effective January 1, 2018, Jacek Olczak will be appointed Chief Operating Officer, responsible for the deployment of global strategy and the delivery of results for combustible and reduced-risk products, and Martin King will be appointed Chief Financial Officer.

The presentation and Q&A session are being webcast live at www.pmi.com/2017morganstanley in a listen-only mode, beginning at approximately 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time. The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp. An archived copy of the webcast, together with slides, will be available on the same site.

The presentation, related discussion and this release contain statements that, to the extent they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations, and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on management's expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties relating to the forward-looking statements in the presentation, related discussion and this release include those described under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in PMI's Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2017, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PMI does not undertake to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, except in the normal course of its public disclosure obligations.

PMI is a leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of reduced-risk products ("RRPs"). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see PMI and PMI Science.

