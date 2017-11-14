Groupe PSA is expanding its scope of actions as part of the second pillar of its Push to Pass plan

Practical services for easy and convenient mobility

Regulatory News:

At a Mobility Talks event held on 14 November 2017, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) gave tangible illustrations of the latest mobility services it has developed as part of its Push to Pass strategic plan.

To help its customers with all their day-to-day travel needs, the Group is facilitating access to mobility through affordable, useful, simple and connected solutions.

Configuring and purchasing a Peugeot, Citroën or DS model is now very easy, whether online or in the Experience Store. In just a few clicks, customers can configure the model of their choice, set up a financing plan, estimate the trade-in value of their old car and choose the date for the new model's delivery to the dealership.

Customers can buy or sell a used car online at the right price, with total confidence. A wide selection of tested cars backed by guarantees are on offer at Peugeot, Citroën and DS websites and on the Aramisauto.com platform; consumers can advertise their used car online on the Carventura.com platform with the assurance that the transaction will be secure, and with all of the steps managed directly by the website.

platform; consumers can advertise their used car online on the platform with the assurance that the transaction will be secure, and with all of the steps managed directly by the website. It's easy to find the right part online at the right price at MisterAuto.com and the ideal auto repair shop on the online quote platform, Autobutler.fr .

In addition, Euro Repar Car Service , an international network of more than 3,000 garages, offers the best value for money for maintaining vehicles of all brands.

and the ideal auto repair shop on the online quote platform, . In addition, , an international network of more than 3,000 garages, offers the best value for money for maintaining vehicles of all brands. Auto repair shops will be able to browse the best selection of replacement parts on the market for all brands through Groupe PSA's new retail brand, DISTRIGO . Already rolled out in Europe, DISTRIGO is now being developed in Latin America and China.

. Already rolled out in Europe, is now being developed in Latin America and China. New mobility services are available for consumers and companies alike under the Free2Move mobility brand.

Already available in Europe and recently launched in Seattle ahead of wider deployment in the United States, the Free2Move application allows users to choose the most appropriate mode of transport in a single click. It offers a solution to every need, with options to rent a bicycle, scooter or vehicle from a consumer, a partner-operated service or the Group. The application counts today 450 000 users.

Thanks to Groupe PSA's Free2Move Lease, Free2Move Connect Fleet and Free2Move Fleet Sharing services, fleet managers can obtain customised solutions for optimising corporate fleet management and cost in real time while also simplifying employee travel through car sharing.

Central to all of these solutions is digital technology, which makes it possible to deliver new services adapted to individual needs in line with usage patterns. The automobile is becoming part of the Internet of Things (IoT) in order to provide new experiences. This digital revolution requires organising and managing car data security, and Groupe PSA is rising to the challenge by developing a global IoT platform in partnership with Huawei, one of the world leaders in information and communication technologies, whose renowned expertise will ensure compliance with the highest regulatory and data security standards.

The new platform, known as the Connected Vehicle Modular Platform (CVMP), will ensure that all digital interactions between the car and the cloud are managed securely while at the same time guaranteeing data integrity, authenticity and confidentiality.

CVMP will make it possible to introduce new services such as remote on-demand car diagnostics and remote control solutions such as battery charging and pre-heating; over-the-air car software updates, traffic information and navigation; car sharing and corporate fleet management; and customised on-board services such as personal assistant solutions.

The first applications of the new platform will be launched for customers in Europe and China in 2018 and subsequently in the rest of the world. New services adjusted to customer needs will be rolled out gradually.

Speaking at the Mobility Talks, Carlos Tavares, Chairman of Groupe PSA's Managing Board, said: "Groupe PSA aims to become its customers' preferred mobility provider. As part of the Push to Pass strategic plan, we deliver different services to our customers to facilitate their freedom of movement, day in, day out."

For more information:

Mobility Talks Press Book and videos: https://medialibrary.groupepsa.com/corporate/sharedBasket?1&token=bWP1K69Uf

About Groupe PSA

The Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, PeugeotCitroënDSOpel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006485/en/

Contacts:

Groupe PSA

Media contacts: psa-presse@mpsa.com

or

Marguerite Hubsch, 06 78 80 09 53

marguerite.hubsch@mpsa.com

or

Laure de Servigny, 06 70 18 88 75

laure.deservigny@mpsa.com