sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,07 Euro		+0,018
+34,62 %
WKN: A1415K ISIN: CA10639L1013 Ticker-Symbol: BTI 
Aktie:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BREATHTEC BIOMEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BREATHTEC BIOMEDICAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BREATHTEC BIOMEDICAL INC
BREATHTEC BIOMEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BREATHTEC BIOMEDICAL INC0,07+34,62 %