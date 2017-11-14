VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Breathtec Biomedical, Inc. (CSE: BTH) (OTCQB: BTHCF) (the "Company" or "Breathtec") - at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, Breathtec has confirmed that its management is unaware of any material change in the operations of the Company that would account for the recent market activity. The Company will continue to provide updates of any material changes if and when they occur.

ABOUT BREATHTEC BIOMEDICAL INC. (CSE: BTH) (OTCQB: BTHCF)

Breathtec Biomedical, Inc. ("Breathtec") was formed to propel innovative research in the area of airborne analysis as a medical screening tool. Our efforts are aimed at leading the development of commercially viable methods for the early screening of certain pathogens. Our primary avenue of investigation is focused on innovation and advances in the field of specialized mass spectrometry. For more information: www.breathtecbiomedical.com.

