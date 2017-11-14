NEW YORK, 2017-11-14 20:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, today provided selected financial information regarding its third quarter 2017 results.



"Despite multi-year low volatility in the currency markets in the third quarter, we were able to generate Adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million, including a $1.2 million charge for severance expense as we continue to improve our cost structure," said Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM. "Additionally, we repaid $55.8 million of our loan with Leucadia and now have $67.6 million of principal outstanding on our original $300.0 million loan."



FXCM Group, LLC (US Millions) (unaudited)



Selected Income Statement Data



Three Months Nine Months Ended Ended September 30, September 30, 2017 2017 Total Net Revenues $ 44.0 $ 139.2 Operating Expenses(1) $ 40.1 $ 118.6 Loss from Continuing Operations $ (5.8 ) $ (18.1 ) Net Income $ 47.6 $ 17.0 Adjusted EBITDA - Continuing Operations(2) $ 3.8 $ 21.7



(1) Excludes depreciation and amortization of $4.8 million and $14.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, respectively.



(2) See reconciliation following



Selected Balance Sheet Data



As of September 30, 2017 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 121.2 Cash and cash equivalents, held for customers $ 331.4 Total Assets $ 554.1 Credit Agreement to Leucadia (net)(3) $ 64.3 Total Members' Capital $ 66.6



(3) Net of $3.3 million of unamortized discount.



Selected Customer Trading Metrics for Continuing Operations



Three Months Nine Months Ended Ended September September 30, 30, 2017 2017 Tradeable accounts 104,356 104,356 Active accounts 122,806 122,806 Daily average trades 332,076 366,350 Daily average trades per active account 2.7 3.0 Total trading volume (billions) $ 616 $ 1,908 Trading revenue per million traded $ 69 $ 72 Average customer trading volume per day (billions) $ 9.5 $ 9.8 Trading days 65 194



Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA(4) - Continuing Operations (US Millions) (unaudited)



Three Months Nine Ended Months September 30, Ended 2017 September 30, 2017 Net Income $ 47.6 $ 17.0 Adjustments: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests(5) (11.0 ) (21.4 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax(6) (42.4 ) (13.6 ) Income tax provision 0.4 1.2 Interest on borrowings 9.2 29.0 Gain on derivative liability - Leucadia financing(7) (4.7 ) (6.2 ) General and administrative(8), (9) (0.1 ) 1.0 Depreciation and amortization 4.8 14.9 Gain on sale of equity method investment(10) - (0.2 ) Total Adjustments (43.8 ) 4.7 Adjusted EBITDA(4) - Continuing Operations $ 3.8 $ 21.7



(4) Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations is a Non-GAAP measure that is not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and does not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



(5) Represents the elimination of the share of net loss allocated among the non-controlling interests to calculate total consolidated net income (loss) from the Company's operations.



(6) Represents the elimination of the income or loss attributable to discontinued operations, net of tax, in order to calculate income attributable to continuing operations only.



(7) Represents the elimination of the gain or loss attributable to the derivative liability embedded in the Company's financing agreement with Leucadia, as it is a non-operating, non-cash gain or loss.



(8) For the three months ended September 30, 2017, represents an adjustment to the charges to reserve for restitution related to trade execution practices prior to August 2010.



(9) For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, represents the elimination of charges to reserve for restitution related to trade execution practices prior to August 2010 and client adjustments related to various trading platform issues.



(10) Represents the elimination of a gain on sale of an equity method investment which was impaired in 2016.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



In addition to financial results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we have provided Adjusted EBITDA, a Non- GAAP financial measure. We believe this Non-GAAP measure, when presented in conjunction with the comparable U.S. GAAP measure, is useful to investors in better understanding our current financial performance as seen through the eyes of management and facilitates comparisons of our historical operating trends across several periods. We believe that investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry that present similar measures, although the methods used by other companies in calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from our method, even if similar terms are used to identify such measure.



Adjusted EBITDA provides us with an understanding of the results from the primary operations of our business by excluding the effects of certain gains, losses or other charges that do not reflect the normal earnings of our core operations or that may not be indicative of our future outlook and prospects. Internally, Adjusted EBITDA is used by management for various purposes, including to evaluate our operating performance and operational strategies, and as a basis for strategic planning, forecasting and for compensation purposes.



Adjusted EBITDA does not represent and should not be considered as a substitute for net income or net income attributable to FXCM Group, LLC., each as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects the following adjustments to net income:



Regulatory and Legal Costs. Adjustments have been made to eliminate certain costs or recoveries (including client reimbursements, regulatory fines and settlements from lawsuits) associated with certain regulatory and legal matters. Given the nature of these expenses, they are not viewed by management as expenses incurred in the ordinary course of business and we believe it is useful to show the effects of eliminating these expenses.



Gain on sale of equity method investment. An adjustment has been made to eliminate the gain on the sale of an equity method investment which had previously been impaired in December 2016. Given the nature of this gain, it is not viewed by management as income in the ordinary course of business and we believe it is useful to show the effects of eliminating this gain.



FXCM Group, LLC and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Financial Condition As of September 30, 2017 (In thousands, unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,23 2 Cash and cash equivalents, held for customers 331,447 Due from brokers 33 Accounts receivable, net 16,255 Tax receivable 221 Assets held for sale 40,649 Total current assets 509,837 Deferred tax asset 887 Office, communication and computer equipment, net 27,921 Other intangible assets, net 1,475 Other assets 14,029 Total assets $ 554,14 9 Liabilities and members' capital Current liabilities: Customer account liabilities $ 331,44 7 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 27,169 Due to related party 2,483 Due to brokers 1,948 Credit Agreement - Related Party 64,329 Other liabilities 400 Liabilities held for sale 2,976 Total current liabilities 430,752 Deferred tax liability 282 Other liabilities 7,034 Total liabilities 438,068 Redeemable non-controlling interest (Leucadia) 49,454 Members' capital: Members' capital - Global Brokerage Holdings, LLC 49,454 Non-controlling interests 17,173 Total members' capital 66,627 Total liabilities, Redeemable non-controlling interest (Leucadia) and $ 554,14 Members' capital 9







FXCM Group, LLC and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 (In thousands, unaudited) For the Year to Date Three Period Ended Months Ended September 30, September 2017 30, 2017 Revenues: Trading revenue $ 42,785 $ 136,664 Net interest revenue 382 870 Other income 804 1,682 Total net revenues 43,971 139,216 Operating Expenses: Compensation and benefits 14,762 40,316 Referring broker fees 5,443 18,710 Advertising and marketing 4,017 11,644 Communication and technology 5,494 17,027 Trading costs, prime brokerage and clearing fees 996 2,511 General and administrative 8,542 25,680 Management fee 848 2,662 Depreciation and amortization 4,770 14,908 Total operating expenses 44,872 133,458 Operating (loss) income (901 ) 5,758 Other Expense Gain on derivative liability - Credit Agreement (4,668 ) (6,172 ) Gain on equity method investments, net - (170 ) Interest on borrowings 9,169 28,981 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (5,402 ) (16,881 ) Income tax provision 383 1,171 Loss from continuing operations (5,785 ) (18,052 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 42,364 13,613 Net income (loss) 36,579 (4,439 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling (11,028 ) (21,407 ) interests Net income attributable to FXCM Group, LLC $ 47,607 $ 16,968