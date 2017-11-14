Virginia Mason Institute Welcomes Mary Alida Brisk, New Director of Client Services

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Virginia Mason Institute is thrilled to welcome the addition of Mary Alida Brisk, MAIS, SHRM-SCP, as the Director of Client Services. In her new role, she will provide oversight and strategic talent management. She will also lead the development of institute team members who provide education, facilitation, and coaching services to health care organizations worldwide in the areas of organizational transformation, culture change, improvements to quality and safety, efficiency, patient experience and staff engagement.

Brisk joins Virginia Mason Institute from Seattle Children's Regional Medical Center where she served as the Director of Talent Management, and previously, as the Director of Learning and Organizational Effectiveness. Prior to her nine years with Seattle Children's she worked as a solutions-driven strategy consultant to Fortune 500 companies with a focus on large-scale performance improvement. Through her vast experience Brisk possesses an acute understanding of human behavior, critical success factors, with expertise in driving organizational optimization.

"I am most excited to contribute to Virginia Mason Institute's ability to help other institutions develop their work to improve quality and safety, and employee well-being," shared Brisk.

The Virginia Mason Institute team welcomes Mary Alida's deep knowledge of Lean Improvement and human factors engineering and vast experience applying her dynamic skill set to talent management, organizational development and human resources leadership.

"We are delighted to have Mary Alida join the Virginia Mason Institute team. She brings over 20 years of experience in lean management, leadership development and change management. She will work closely with our clients on driving organizational effectiveness and creating learning organizations," says institute Interim Executive Director, Sarah Paterson.

Mary Alida has a Bachelor of Arts from Western Washington University and a Master of Arts in Interdisciplinary Studies from Oregon State University.

About Virginia Mason Institute

At Virginia Mason Institute we believe that zero-defect health care is possible. We are committed, we are confident, and we can transform health care. By creating and sustaining cultures of continuous improvement; through the delivery of training that inspires, prepares and guides; and in helping organizations solve their urgent and persisting problems, we can transform health care. It is possible. Together we will relentlessly pursue the improvement of patient safety, patient experience and the quality, cost, and delivery of health care.

