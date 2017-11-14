Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2017) - Hunter Oil Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQX: HOILF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principle regulator ("BCSC"), the Alberta Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission have revoked the cease trade order issued on May 5, 2017 (the "CTO").

In addition, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has approved the reinstatement of trading of the Company's shares on the Exchange. Trading will resume at the open on Thursday, November 16, 2017.

The CTO was issued for failure to file Annual Financial Statements, Management Discussion and Analysis and related Certifications for the year ended December 31, 2016 (the "Annual Financials"). The Annual Financials have now been filed and are available for review under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

In addition, as a result of a routine review by the BCSC performed in connection with the Company's application for revocation of the CTO, the Company has filed an amended Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information, and related documents, as of December 31, 2016, on SEDAR. There were no changes to the category or quantity of previously reported reserves.

About Hunter Oil Corp.

Hunter Oil owns and operates two large, historic oil fields in the Permian Basin of Eastern New Mexico - the Milnesand and Chaveroo fields, which together comprise in excess of 23,000 gross acres, substantially held by production. Historical production of these two fields is approximately 40 million barrels. Hunter has engineered a horizontal redevelopment of the San Andres productive zones. The Company plans to unlock the value in these resource-rich fields by leveraging existing infrastructure, lowering operating costs and increasing efficiencies of its operations.

