SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'corporate services' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the corporate services sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Procurement Research Report', 'Recruitment Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Corporate Training Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global contract or temporary staffing services market can be attributed to the growing need for a flexible workforce to fulfill business requirements including factors like seasonal demand, specific project needs, and to fill vacancies caused by unforeseen situations such as sick leave, maternity leave, peaks in workload, and staff shortage.

The buyers in the global contract or temporary staffing services market should identify and engage with suppliers that can provide an effective comparison of billing rates. The buyers prefer to adopt low-cost hiring methods such as utilizing interns and hiring candidates who have worked previously for the same firms to overcome the challenges of hiring inexperienced candidates.

Global Recruitment Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global recruitment services market can be attributed to the increasing innovations related to professional social networks, videos, and virtual interviewing that have fueled the growth of hiring via digital platforms. Most of the employers prefer to outsource the recruitment processes, due to the need to focus on core competencies and generate cost savings, thereby facilitating market growth.

The buyers in the global recruitment services market should identify and engage with service providers that have a clear understanding of specific requirements. Also, the employers should adopt methods to replace absentees by hiring contract employees that are not provided with perks such as company insurance and other benefits, thereby cutting down overall costs.

Global Corporate Training Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global corporate training services market can be attributed to the increase in the use of cloud-based platforms. Adopting various cloud-based platforms such as cloud-based LMS help corporate training service providers in creating skill-based learning programs that track performance levels.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that have a centralized administration center. Adopting this procurement practice helps buyers maintain consistency in training programs across geographies. Also, the use of unbundled training services offers the buyers the advantage to select services as per organizational requirements.

