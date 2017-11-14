The Medicrea Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED), pioneering the convergence of healthcare IT and next-generation, outcome-centered device design and manufacturing with UNiD Adaptive Spine Intelligence (ASI) technology, announced today that the Company will present at the 29th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 9:50 a.m. ET (3:50 p.m. GMT+1) at the Lotte New York Palace.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available online at the Company's corporate website at www.medicrea.com. A webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live presentation and will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Medicrea

Through the lens of predictive medicine, Medicrea leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved spinal implant technologies that have been utilized in over 150,000 spinal surgeries to date. By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies and supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, Medicrea is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, Medicrea is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 50 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

