Denver, CO,- Scrum Alliance - the largest, best established, and most influential professional membership organization and certifying body in the Agile community - is excited to be the lead sponsor at the 9th Global Peter Drucker Forum in Vienna, Austria, this year.



"We need new management models to address the challenges of our time - which is why we place special value on the strategic partnership between the Drucker Forum and Scrum Alliance," said Richard Straub, founder and president of the Global Peter Drucker Forum. "Creating growth and prosperity in an age of rising uncertainty and complexity urgently requires fresh management thinking, with flexibility, responsiveness, and short communication cycles to the fore. Scrum has an important contribution to make to move the world of work in a new and better direction."



The Drucker Forum 2017, which will take place on November 16 and 17 in Vienna, will bring together an impressive group of speakers, including Steve Blank, Rita McGrath, Hal Gregersen, Roger Martin, Pankaj Ghemawat, and Tammy Erickson to discuss the topic of "Growth and Inclusive Prosperity." It will be opened by Lisa Hershman, interim CEO of Scrum Alliance. The conference will be held in English and will be streamed live.



The annual conference is a globally recognized forum for the advancement of management thinking and practice, conducted in the spirit of the late Peter F. Drucker, widely considered "the father of modern management." This year, presentations will focus on the contribution of management to economic prosperity and human well-being. To find out more, visit the Drucker Forum's website at http://www.druckerforum.org/.



"We are thrilled with the way that our organization partners with the Drucker Forum each year, and we look forward to strengthening that relationship through several of our new initiatives in the future," said Scrum Alliance interim CEO Lisa Hershman. "We are excited to be the top sponsor of this conference this year and believe it is an important place to be. Our organization's mission is to 'Transform the World of Work,' and there will be many discussions about how to do that at this year's conference. We welcome discussions about changing the way people work now and in the future."





About Scrum Alliance



Founded in 2001, SCRUM ALLIANCE is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile community. SCRUM ALLIANCE is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 members worldwide. Its vision is to "Transform the World of Work" with a mission to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices, principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous, and sustainable. For more information, please visit www.scrumalliance.org.



About the Global Peter Drucker Forum The annual Global Peter Drucker Forum, a leading management conference, is organized by the Peter Drucker Society Europe, a nonprofit organization that represents and builds upon the human-centered ideas of the Vienna-born Peter Drucker, who is widely regarded as the father of the modern practice of management. It fosters a unique dialogue on the key challenges for management in the 21st century. In 2010, the Peter Drucker Society Europe launched the annual Peter Drucker Challenge, an international essay contest to engage the younger generation, which is poised to build on a management philosophy that puts the human being at its center. http://www.druckerforum.org/ http://www.druckerchallenge.org/



