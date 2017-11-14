SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'logistics, warehousing and transportation' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the logistics, warehousing and transportation sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Warehousing Services Procurement Research Report', '3PL Services Procurement Research Report', and '4PL Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Warehousing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global warehousing services market can be attributed to the growing demand for warehousing services from the end-user industries like the automotive sector, food and beverages, and consumer goods sector. Also, the high demand for cost savings in managing inventory and finished goods will further add to the growth of this market.

The buyers in this market should engage with service providers after careful assessment of the capabilities of suppliers before signing the contract. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that provide one-stop solutions by bundling warehousing services with transportation and packaging, thereby helping them cut down additional expenses.

Global 3PL Services Market Procurement Research Report:

The growth of the global 3PL services market can be attributed to the rapidly growing e-commerce industry. The growing popularity of the e-commerce industry along with rapid urbanization have initiated the need to increase the level of customer service provided by such firms. It has also facilitated the need for value-added services such as door-to-door delivery, and product packaging.

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that possess regional expertise in the 3PL services market. Also, engaging with suppliers that implement transportation spend management helps buyers to cut down on additional transportation costs incurred while dealing with ocean and air freight services.

Global 4PL Market- Procurement Research Report:

The growth of the global 4PL services market can be attributed to the growing requirement for managing logistics services by various end-user segments. Outsourcing the 4PL services helps buyers in better managing the logistics services thereby reducing overall costs.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers that have expertise in this particular field and those that can assess the logistics network designs to eliminate supply chain risks associated with these services. The buyers also have to ensure that the suppliers help them in optimizing transportation costs by offering value-added services.

