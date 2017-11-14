MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc ("HPQ") (TSX VENTURE: HPQ)(FRANKFURT: UGE)(OTC PINK: URAGF) is pleased to inform shareholders that it is proceeding with a non-brokered equity financing to support the advancement of its ongoing PUREVAP™ Quartz Reduction project. The current round of funds are targeted at advancing Gen2 testing and commencement of the Pilot Plant Equipment build out.

Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon stated: "This round of funding will provide HPQ-Silicon with the resources and flexibility to continue the advancement of the Gen2 testing and Pilot Plant Equipment project with PyroGenesis. After this round, the remaining capital expenditure to complete the entire project, including running the Pilot Plant Equipment, is estimated to be $3.8 million. Regarding the financing of the $3.8 million, HPQ management is in discussion with institutions in order to complete the financing package during 2018."

Terms of the proposed Private Placement

HPQ-Silicon is proceeding with a non-brokered private placement of up to 11,400,000 units ("Unit") at $0.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,140,000. Insider participation in this placement could account for up to 5% of the total amount subscribed.

Net proceeds of the placement will be used for on-going business development costs related to the development of HPQ PUREVAP™ Quartz Reduction Reactor project and 200 TPY Pilot Plant Equipment, general corporate expenses, placement fees and legal expenses. If demand warrants it, the placement may be increased by up to another 5,000,000 units.

Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.15 during a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the placement. Each share issued pursuant to the placement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the placement. The placement is subject to standard regulatory approvals.

The Corporation will pay Finder's Fees, subject to the TSX-V policies, to introducing agents that participate in the private placement.

La version francaise du communique de presse sera disponible sur http://www.hpqsilicon.com

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc is a TSX-V listed resource company planning to become a vertically integrated and diversified Metallurgical Grade and Solar Grade Silicon Metal producer.

Our business model is focused on developing a disruptive one step High Purity and Solar Grade Silicon Metal manufacturing process (patent pending). HPQ plans to generate high yield returns and significant free cash flow within a relatively short time line. The process will have a greatly decreased carbon footprint, energy footprint, and will eliminate the use of the toxic chemical reagents and by products now in use by the current solar silicon production technologies, which fundamentally date from designs made in the mid 1900's.

Disclaimers:

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S un der the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Shares outstanding: 173,678,173

Contacts:

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Bernard J. Tourillon

Chairman and CEO

(514) 907-1011



HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Patrick Levasseur

President and COO

(514) 262-9239

www.HPQSilicon.com



