SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'packaging and labeling' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the packaging and labeling sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Flexible Packaging Procurement Research Report', 'Nano-enabled Packaging Procurement Research Report', and 'Modified Atmosphere Packaging Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006203/en/

Flexible Packaging, Nano-enabled Packaging, and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Flexible Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global flexible packaging market can be attributed to the growing need for flexible packaging across wide product categories. Many end-user segments prefer flexible packaging due to its characteristics such as lightweight, ability to keep the product fresh, and its reseal feature.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in the global flexible packaging services market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer customized packaging solutions based on the product that is packaged. The buyers should select the appropriate packaging solution that suits their requirement. This can be done by identifying the important performance-related aspects of flexible packages prior to selection.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Nano-enabled Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global nano-enabled packaging market can be attributed to the growing demand for lightweight packaging material across various industrial segments. These packaging materials find usage in the food and beverage sector, as they are used to pack ready-to-eat and on-the-go food items, such as sandwiches, usually sold in supermarkets. The demand for lightweight packaging materials is expected to increase over the forecast period owing to its widespread use across the globe.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that utilize modeling tools as it helps them to manage better the packaging requirement forecasts in terms of the type of package and estimate margins for seasonal fluctuations. To ensure optimal flow of goods, the buyers should also conduct effective demand forecasting as this practice will help buyers optimize production efficiency and reduce storage costs.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Modified Atmosphere Packaging Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global modified atmosphere packaging market can be attributed to the growing improvements in laser technology and the rise in the use of laser-perforated films for MAP. Since lasers can easily penetrate through the packaging material, it finds high usage in various sectors. Partial laser technology helps in maintaining a hermetic seal ensuring freshness of the product, further adding to the demand for modified atmosphere packaging.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers that can identify conditions that may trigger peak demand period and have prepared inventories for both inbound and outbound operations. The buyers must also engage with suppliers that offer packaging solutions using materials that are approved by regulatory bodies such as the US FDA.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of packaging and labeling procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/packaging-and-labeling

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006203/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com