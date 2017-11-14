Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

*November 14, 2017, Moscow *_- _Sberbank announces the results of the Supervisory Board meeting. The Supervisory Board considered materials related to Sberbank's Development Strategy for 2018-2020. The Board decided that these materials should be supplemented and presented for the approval of the Supervisory Board at its meeting scheduled for December 12, 2017. The Supervisory Board considered Sberbank's 9M17 Report and 10M17 Financial Results Review, information about 9M17 results of the audit conducted by the Internal Audit Service, 3Q17 Risk Report, and the 3Q17 Report on Monitoring of Rating Systems taken into account during the credit risk calculation on the basis of the bank's internal rating. The action plan of the Internal Audit Service for 2018, amendments to the first part of the Security Issue Decision (Exchange-Traded Bonds) and the Securities Prospect were approved. The Supervisory Board determined the materiality threshold for 2018 as totalling one percent of Sberbank's equity (capital) as of January 1, 2018 for the purpose of adjusting remuneration for Sberbank's risk-taking employees. In addition, the Board approved the launch of the next stage of the Long-Term Remuneration Programme for Sberbank's risk-taking employees.

