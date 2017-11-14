VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV)(OTCQX: TREVF)(LMA: TV)(FRANKFURT: 4TI) has released financial results for the three months and nine months ending September 30, 2017. Third quarter ("Q3") EBITDA(1) was US$20 million on concentrate sales revenues of US$81.6 million, however a net loss of US$7.8 million ($0.01 per share) was posted primarily attributable to one-time transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Glencore PLC's African zinc mines.

This release should be read in conjunction with Trevali's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2017, which is available on Trevali's website and on SEDAR. As at January 1, 2017 the Company has changed is presentation currency to the U.S. dollar (US). All financial figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q3-2017 Results Highlights:

-- Record concentrate sales revenue of $81.6 million, up 86% versus $43.9 million in Q3-2016 -- EBITDA(1) of $20 million -- Operating cashflow of $0.11 per share YTD versus $0.05 per share in the same period in 2016 -- Net loss of $7.8 million or ($0.01) per share, primarily attributable to one-time transaction expenses related to the acquisition of Glencore PLC's African zinc mines -- Record income from mine operations of $28.4 million versus $8.1 million in Q3-2016, an increase of over 250 percent -- Record total cash position of $105.7 million and working capital of $135.5 million -- Quarterly consolidated zinc production of 58.4 million payable lbs., lead production of 12.5 million payable lbs. and 433,442 payable ozs. of silver; 73.3 million payable lbs. of Zinc Equivalent ("ZnEq")(2) -- Consolidated site cash costs of $0.42 per pound of payable ZnEq(2) produced or $53.86/tonne milled -- Provisional realized commodity selling prices for Q3-2017 sales was $1.40 per pound zinc, $1.08 per pound lead and $17.17 per ounce silver

"Q3 marked a transformation event for Trevali with the August 31st closure of the Perkoa and Rosh Pinah zinc mines acquisition," stated Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali's President and CEO. "Despite just one month of production from our two new mines incorporated into our operational reporting, Trevali's third quarter set new records for concentrate sales revenues, EBITDA, operations income and cash balance that is reflected in the Company's de-risked and greatly strengthened balance sheet. Trevali is now a Global Top-10 zinc producer and strongly positioned to benefit from forecast strengthening zinc prices."

Summary Financial Results (US$ millions, except per-share amounts)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q3-2017 Q3-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues $81.6 $43.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income from mining operations $28.4 $8.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net income (loss) ($7.8) $1.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Basic Income (loss) per share ($0.01) $0.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q3-2017 Consolidated Production Statistics and 2016 Comparison

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q3-2017 Q3-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 552,385 397,864 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 567,552 402,039 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc lbs. 58,425,056 32,384,913 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead lbs. 12,474,379 9,718,926 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver ozs. 433,442 362,775 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs. Payable Produced 73,348,224 47,333,137 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Costs per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2) $0.42 $0.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cash Operating Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2) $0.86 $0.85 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled $53.86 $46.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Consolidated Sales Statistics and 2016 Comparison

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q3-2017 Q3-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 49,346 30,659 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead Concentrate (DMT) 13,835 10,439 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Zinc lbs. 43,892,815 27,031,229 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Lead lbs. 12,068,528 9,570,802 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Silver ozs. 434,418 349,366 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues(4) $81,571,000 $43,934,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Realized Metal Price: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc $1.40 $1.03 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead $1.08 $0.87 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver $17.17 $19.40 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs. Sold(3) 58,743,959 41,618,528 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated by considering Company's earnings before interest payments, tax, depreciation and amortization are subtracted for any final accounting of its income and expenses. The EBITDA of a business gives an indication of its current operational profitability and is a NON-IFRS measure. (2) ZnEq Payable Pounds Produced = ((Zn Payable lbs Produced x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Produced x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Produced x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Produced x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Produced x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (3) ZnEq Payable Pounds Sold = ((Zn Payable lbs Sold x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Sold x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Sold x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Sold x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Sold x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (All metal prices are the average realized metal price for the period). (4) Revenues include prior period adjustment.

Santander Mine, Peru

In Q3, the Santander Mine produced 14.6 million payable lbs. of zinc, 3.9 million payable lbs. of lead and 194,214 payable ozs. of silver. Metal sales for the quarter were 14.3 million lbs. of zinc, 4.3 million lbs. of lead and 202,980 ozs. of silver for revenue of $27.9 million with the average realized metal prices of $1.40 per pound of zinc, $1.08 per pound of lead, and $17.25 per ounce of silver.

During the quarter, the Santander mill operated approx. 20 percent above its 2,000 tonne-per-day nameplate capacity with 219,105 tonnes of mineralized material being milled. Underground production was 183,200 tonnes for the quarter. Average head grades were 4.13% zinc, 1.04% lead, and 1.26 oz/ton silver, with production of 16,684 tonnes of zinc concentrate averaging 48% Zn, and 3,736 tonnes of lead-silver concentrate averaging 51% Pb and 49.64 oz/ton Ag. Recoveries during the quarter averaged 88% for zinc, 82% for lead, and 67% for silver.

Third quarter mining activities focused on accessing production levels in Magistral South and Central that were delayed earlier in the year. These zones are now in production with increased Zn grades versus the first half of the year. In addition, initial production levels of the lower Magistral North and upper Oyon zones were advanced during the quarter which resulted in increased in Pb and Ag production versus H1. These zones increase in width with depth and will continue to contribute Pb and Ag to mill feed in the long-range plan.

Site cash operating cost during Q3 was $39.98 per tonne milled or $0.44 per zinc equivalent payable lbs. produced. (Please refer to Non-IFRS Measures in the September 30, 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis).

Q3-2017 Santander Production Statistics and 2016 Comparison

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q3-2017 Q3-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 183,200 192,815 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 219,105 216,551 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grade (%) Zinc 4.13% 4.61% Lead 1.04% 1.08% Silver (oz/t) 1.26 1.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries (%) Zinc 88% 89% Lead 82% 84% Silver 67% 67% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc lbs. 14,570,391 16,608,275 Lead lbs. 3,922,373 4,141,582 Silver ozs. 194,214 192,431 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs. Payable Produced 19,994,115 23,603,577 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Costs per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2) $0.44 $0.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cash Operating Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2) $0.97 $0.78 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled $39.98 $36.35 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q3-2017 Santander Sales Statistics and 2016 Comparison

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q3-2017 Q3-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 16,631 18,133 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead Concentrate (DMT) 4,058 3,718 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Zinc lbs. 14,291,578 15,947,830 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Lead lbs. 4,277,326 4,119,533 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Silver ozs. 202,980 188,504 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues(4) $27,998,000 $24,415,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Realized Metal Price: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc $1.40 $1.04 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead $1.08 $0.86 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver $17.25 $19.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs. Sold(3) 20,105,295 22,857,248 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated by considering Company's earnings before interest payments, tax, depreciation and amortization are subtracted for any final accounting of its income and expenses. The EBITDA of a business gives an indication of its current operational profitability and is a NON-IFRS measure. (2) ZnEq Payable Pounds Produced = ((Zn Payable lbs Produced x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Produced x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Produced x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Produced x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Produced x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (3) ZnEq Payable Pounds Sold = ((Zn Payable lbs Sold x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Sold x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Sold x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Sold x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Sold x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (All metal prices are the average realized metal price for the period). (4) Revenues include prior period adjustment.

The Company continued to execute its 2017 exploration program during the quarter. The aim of the program is to convert additional inferred tonnages into the rolling Santander mine plan and to continue to explore the depth extents of the Magistral-Santander systems and associated satellites, all of which remain open for expansion. Surface directional drilling of the advanced Santander Pipe target and underground drill testing of the Magistral North-Central zones have been undertaken and assay results will be released upon receipt.

2017 Santander Mine Production Guidance

The 2017 production guidance estimate for the Santander mine is:

-- 52-57 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate -- 12-14 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate -- 700,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$35-40 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

Caribou Mine, Canada

Production results from the Caribou Mine for Q3 were 20.8 million payable lbs. of zinc, 7.3 million payable lbs. of lead and 220,012 payable ozs of silver. During the quarter the mine sold 20.6 million lbs. of zinc, 7.8 million lbs. of lead, and 231,438 ozs. of silver for revenue of $43.7 million, with average realized metal prices for the quarter of $1.40 per lb of zinc, $1.08 per lb of lead, $17.09 per oz of silver.

The site cash operating cost during the third quarter of 2017 was $57.75 per tonne milled, a decrease of $3.14 per tonne or 5 percent versus H1-2017. Site cash operating costs per tonne milled decreased due to a transition from contracted mining to owner-operated mining during the quarter. Direct site cash cost per zinc equivalent payable lb. produced was $0.47 per lb.

Mill throughput for the quarter was 234,007 tonnes with recoveries averaging 79% for zinc, 61% for lead, and 41% for silver contained in lead concentrate. Underground mine production increased to 241,866 tonnes for the quarter due to the initial efficiency gains of the owner-operated fleet that is continuing to positively contribute in Q4.

Average head grades of the tonnes milled were 6.08% of Zn, 2.50% of Pb, and 2.14 oz/ton of Ag with production of 22,917 tonnes of zinc concentrate averaging 49% Zn and 9,038 tonnes of lead-silver concentrate averaging 39% Pb and 22.6 oz/ton Ag.

Site cash costs per tonne milled at Caribou continued trending lower in Q3 versus the prior two quarters and the Company anticipates additional savings in overall Caribou operating costs with its new Sandvik underground mining fleet now fully implemented (Please refer to Non-IFRS Measures in the September 30, 2017 Management Discussion and Analysis).

Q3-2017 Caribou Production Statistics and 2016 Comparison

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Q3-2017 Q3-2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 241,866 205,049 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 234,007 185,488 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades % Zinc 6.08% 5.91% Lead 2.50% 2.62% Silver (oz/t) 2.14 2.26 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries % Zinc 79% 78% Lead 61% 56% Silver (in lead concentrate) 41% 36% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: 20,770,64 15,776,63 Zinc lbs. 9 8 Lead lbs. 7,256,219 5,577,344 Silver ozs. 220,012 170,345 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29,045,75 23,729,56 Zinc Equivalent lbs. Payable Produced 5 0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2) $0.47 $0.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cash Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(2) $0.88 $0.91 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Cost(2) per Tonne Milled $57.75 $59.35 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Q3-2017 Caribou Sales Statistics and 2016 Comparison

------------------------------------------------------------------ Q3-2017 Q3-2016 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 22,992 12,526 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Lead Concentrate (DMT) 9,777 6,721 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Payable Zinc lbs. 20,566,129 11,083,399 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Payable Lead lbs. 7,791,202 5,451,269 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Payable Silver ozs. 231,438 160,862 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Revenues(4) $43,714,000 $19,519,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Average Realized Metal Price: ------------------------------------------------------------------ Zinc $1.40 $1.03 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Lead $1.08 $0.88 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Silver $17.09 $19.38 ------------------------------------------------------------------ Zinc Equivalent lbs. Sold(3) 29,603,556 18,761,280 ------------------------------------------------------------------ (1) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is calculated by considering Company's earnings before interest payments, tax, depreciation and amortization are subtracted for any final accounting of its income and expenses. The EBITDA of a business gives an indication of its current operational profitability and is a NON-IFRS measure. (2) ZnEq Payable Pounds Produced = ((Zn Payable lbs Produced x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Produced x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Produced x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Produced x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Produced x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (3) ZnEq Payable Pounds Sold = ((Zn Payable lbs Sold x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Sold x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Sold x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Sold x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Sold x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (All metal prices are the average realized metal price for the period). (4) Revenues include prior period adjustment.

2017 Caribou Mine Production Guidance

The 2017 revised production guidance estimate for the Caribou mine is:

-- 81-84 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate -- 30-32 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate -- 800,000-900,000 ounces of payable silver

Site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately $55-60 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

Rosh Pinah Mine, Namibia

The acquisition of Rosh Pinah was effective August 31, 2017, consequently only one month of production statistics for the quarter are reflected in the financial statements. All the operating costs and concentrate revenues from April 1 to August 31, 2017 have been included as part of the purchase price acquisition allocation (see Note 3 of the Q3-2017 interim financial statements).

Production results from Rosh Pinah Mine for one month ended September 30, 2017 were 8.0 million payable lbs. of zinc, 1.3 million payable lbs. of lead and 19,217 payable ozs. of silver. September zinc concentrate production was 7,840 tonnes and 1,200 tonnes for lead.

During September, the Rosh Pinah Mine sold 9.0 million lbs of zinc. Revenues for the period were $9.9 million, with average realized metal prices for the month of $1.42 per lb of zinc.

Mine Operation costs for September 2017 were $6.5 million. Site cash operating cost per tonne milled during the period was $50.22, and direct site cash cost per zinc equivalent payable lb produced was $0.31 per lb. The zinc equivalent payable lbs. produced was 9.2 million.

Mill throughput for the month of September was 56,630 tonnes with recoveries averaging 87% for zinc, 58% for lead, and 50% for silver. Underground production was 60,045 tonnes for the month.

Average head grades of the tonnes milled were 8.66% of Zn, 1.89% of Pb, and 0.68 oz/ton of Ag, with production of 7,840 tonnes of zinc concentrate averaging 54% Zn and 1,200 tonnes of lead-silver concentrate averaging 52% Pb and 16 oz/ton Ag.

September 2017 Rosh Pinah Production Statistics (100 percent basis)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 60,045 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 56,630 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grade (%) Zinc 8.66% Lead 1.89% Silver (oz/t) 0.68 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries (%) Zinc 87% Lead 58% Silver 50% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc lbs. 7,974,594 Lead lbs. 1,295,787 Silver ozs. 19,217 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs. Payable Produced 9,198,932 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Costs per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(1) $0.31 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Cash Operating Cost per ZnEq Payable lbs. Produced(1) $0.81 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Site Cash Operating Cost per Tonne Milled $50.22 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 2017 Rosh Pinah Sales Statistics (100 percent basis)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Concentrate (DMT) 9,723 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead Concentrate (DMT)(4) - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Zinc lbs. 9,035,108 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Lead lbs. - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Silver ozs. - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Revenues(3) $9,859,000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Realized Metal Price: ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc $1.42 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lead - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Silver - ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Zinc Equivalent lbs. Sold(2) 9,035,108 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) ZnEq Payable Pounds Produced = ((Zn Payable lbs Produced x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Produced x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Produced x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Produced x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Produced x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (2) ZnEq Payable Pounds Sold = ((Zn Payable lbs Sold x Zn Price)+(Pb Payable lbs Sold x Pb Price)+(Cu Payable lbs Sold x Cu Price)+(Au oz Payable Sold x Au Price)+(Ag oz Payable Sold x Ag Price))/Zn Price. (All metal prices are the average realized metal price for the period). (3) Revenues include prior period adjustment. (4) Due to its relatively limited lead concentrate production, the Rosh Pinah operation typically ships lead concentrates approximately twice per year. There were no lead sales during the reported period.

2017 Rosh Pinah Mine Production Guidance

The 2017 production guidance estimate (on a full-year and 100 percent basis) for the Rosh Pinah mine is:

-- 100-105 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate; -- 9-11 million pounds of payable lead in concentrate; and -- 200,000 ounces of payable silver.

Total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$45-50 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

Perkoa Mine, Burkina Faso

The acquisition of Perkoa was effective August 31, 2017, consequently only one month of production statistics for the quarter are reflected in the financial statements. All the operating costs and concentrate revenues from April 1 to August 31, 2017 have been included as part of the purchase price acquisition allocation (see Note 3 of the Q3-2017 interim financial statements).

Production results from the Perkoa Mine for the month of September was 15.1 million payable lbs. of zinc. Mill throughput for the quarter was 57,810 tonnes with recoveries averaging 92% for zinc. Average head grades of the tonnes milled were 15.23% of Zn, with production of 15,890 tonnes of zinc concentrate, averaging 51% Zn. Underground production was 67,274 tonnes for the month. Mine operation costs were $5.45 million. Site cash operating cost per tonne milled during the period was $94.27, and direct site cash cost per zinc equivalent payable lb. produced was $0.36 per lb.

Perkoa Mine September 2017 production statistics (100 percent basis)

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- September 2017 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Mined 67,274 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tonnes Milled 57,810 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Head Grades: Zinc 15.23% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Average Recoveries (%): Zinc 92% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Produced DMT (dry metric tonnes): Zinc 15,890 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Concentrate Grades: Zinc 51% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Payable Production: Zinc lbs. 15,109,423 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Perkoa Mine ships its concentrates via the Port of Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire. Subsequent to quarter-end, the majority of its inventory at port was shipped and sold; the Company expects the current port inventory to be cleared by the end of the year.

2017 Perkoa Mine Production Guidance

The 2017 production guidance estimate (on a full-year and 100 percent basis) for the Perkoa mine is 165-170 million pounds of payable zinc in concentrate.

Total site cash costs for 2017 are estimated at approximately US$95-100 per tonne milled (please see Cautionary Note on Forward Looking Statements at the end of this document).

