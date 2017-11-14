SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'agro commodities and raw materials' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the agro commodities and raw materials sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Dairy Derivatives Procurement Research Report', 'Milk Powder Procurement Research Report', and 'Cocoa Procurement Research Report'

Global Dairy Derivatives Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

One of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global dairy derivatives market is the growing demand for dairy products and its derivatives along with the rise in the introduction of private-label products. There is a high demand for products like processed milk and powdered milk; this has led to an increase in the options for the end-users resulting in greater availability and a higher consumption rate of these products.

The buyers in this market should select the appropriate packaging technique based on the product to be packaged to maintain quality and ensure freshness. The buyers should also initiate periodic third-party supplier audits and inspections which helps them measure the performance of various industry standards.

Global Milk Powder Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global milk powder market can be attributed to the increased consumption of milk powder. The longer shelf life of milk powder, when compared to milk, makes it easier to store it for an extended period of about one year without any substantial loss of quality. It also enables effective transportation of milk powder even with poor transportation facilities or road conditions in rural areas or during extreme weather conditions.

Dairy products are perishable and require a complex set of operations and logistics such as cold chain to ensure freshness and safety. Therefore the buyers in this market need to identify and engage with service providers who offer such logistic services. Also, the buyers need to ensure that suppliers have adequate documented system SOPs in place for core processes like procurement.

Global Cocoa Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global cocoa market can be attributed to factors like rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, and high availability of various chocolate brands that have led to an increase in popularity of chocolates across various geographies. Chocolatiers and chocolate manufacturing segments are bringing in innovations in what they offer; this is expected to increase the presence of global chocolate manufacturers thereby increasing the demand for cocoa.

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers or farm owners that adopt the required approaches to control the spread of infection across non-infected trees and plants. The farm owners should adopt regulatory control and cultural control methods to control the spread of diseases. Buyers also need to ensure that the suppliers offer clarity in the calculation of premiums for certified cocoa.

