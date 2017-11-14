CynergisTek, Inc.: CynergisTek to Present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 14, 2017 / CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSE American: CTEK), a leader in healthcare cybersecurity and information management, announced today that it will be presenting at the 10th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, December 5, at 12:30 PM PST / 3:30 PM EST at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA. Mac McMillan, President and CEO, will be presenting, as well as meeting with investors.

The LD Micro Main Event is the largest independent conference for small/micro-cap companies and will feature 250 names presenting to an audience of over 1,000 attendees. In addition, there will be a variety of speakers/panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, along with coordinate evening events.

View CynergisTek's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/CTEK.

About CynergisTek

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity and information management consulting firm dedicated to serving the healthcare industry. CynergisTek offers specialized services and solutions to help organizations achieve privacy, security, compliance, and document output management goals. Since 2004, the company has served as a partner to hundreds of healthcare organizations and is dedicated to supporting and educating the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. The company has been named in numerous research reports as one of the top firms that provider organizations turn to for privacy and security, and won the 2017 Best in KLAS award for Cyber Security Advisory Services.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually.

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector.



For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com/events for more information.

Contact:

Name: Bryan Flynn

Phone: (949) 357-3914

Email: InvestorRelations@CynergisTek.com

SOURCE: CynergisTek, Inc.