SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'marketing' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the marketing sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Market Research Services Procurement Research Report', 'Public Relations Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Direct Marketing Services Procurement Research Report'

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006236/en/

Market Research Services, Public Relations Services, and Direct Marketing Services Procurement Research Reports (Graphic: Business Wire)

Global Market Research Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global market research services market can be attributed to the rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions among several firms across the globe. Also, the increasing demand for market research services from the manufacturing sector is expected to propel the growth of this market globally.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with suppliers who provide a list of sources from where the information is gathered as it serves as a proof of reliability for the gathered information. They should also assess the expertise of the suppliers and engage with those that possess high technical expertise in the field of market research.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Public Relations Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global public relations services market can be attributed to the rising emergence of independent public relations agencies and local PR firms, catering to the growing demand for PR services globally. Public relations services help firms by providing the latest industry statistics and emerging industry trends, thereby allowing firms to identify the products and customers leading to overall growth and profitability.

Looking for more insights from this report?Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should engage with suppliers based on their proven track record and experience in this particular field. Also, the buyers must assess the supplier's capability regarding service portfolio and adoption of technology in order to avoid challenges of using obsolete technology.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

Global Direct Marketing Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global direct marketing services market can be attributed to the increased preference of using digital channels to create a multi-channel strategy. Marketers across the globe are leveraging the power of digital channels to create a multi-channel strategy by integrating direct mail with digital channels via QR codes and PURL.

Looking for more insights from this report? Request a free sample report

The buyers in this market should identify and engage with agencies that offer omnichannel services, due to the effectiveness of digital communication channels. The buyers prefer to engage with suppliers that have partnerships with service providers who specialize in offering niche services.

This report is available at a discount for a limited time only: View the report snapshot before purchasing

To view our complete portfolio of marketing procurement research reports, visit: https://www.spendedge.com/store/industries/marketing

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006236/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Shilpa Balakrishnan

US: +1 (844) 746-0600

hello@spendedge.com