MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 --Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global financial technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in an omni-channel environment spanning across point-of-sale (POS), e-commerce and mobile devices, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 and provided an update on recent strategic and operational initiatives.

Third Quarter 2017 Results:

Revenues increased to $14.9 million, an increase of 6.4% compared to $14.0 million in the prior year. The increase is primarily due to organic revenue growth in the North America Transaction Solutions segment, which experienced 17.3% growth over the prior year;

US accounted for 88% of Revenue, while international revenues were 12%.

Recent Highlights:

Net Element ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™

Unified Payments launched web-based, integrated same-day ACH payment processing

PayOnline launched payment acceptance for Azimuth Airlines

Unified Payments supported Florida SMB merchants affected by Hurricane Irma with the free mobile POS card readers

Unified Payments launched Zero-Fee processing program for SMB merchants in the U.S., giving merchants the flexibility to pass through credit card processing costs to their customers

PayOnline launched payment acceptance module for Telegram, Viber, Facebook and VK instant messengers

PayOnline launched support for electronic commerce in the U.S. as a fully integrated offering that allows merchants to expand their business without limiting the way customers can pay

PayOnline added support for iDEAL, the most popular payment system in Netherlands

PayOnline expanded payments module to include inSales Platform

"Third quarter was an important period for the Company as we streamlined international operations to build a more profitable and less capital intensive Mobile and Online Solutions business. Additionally, we regained compliance with the Nasdaq continued listing requirements," commented Oleg Firer, CEO of Net Element. "In the United States we continue to grow organically with the focus on value-added solutions."

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Compared to the Three Months Ended September 30, 2016

We reported a net loss attributable to our stockholders of $1,702,536, or $0.90 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to a net loss attributable to our stockholders of $3,469,540, or $2.47 per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2016. This resulted in a decrease in net loss attributable to stockholders of $1,767,004 primarily due to an increase in revenues, decreases in non-cash compensation and interest expenses, partially offset by an increase in other expenses. Net loss attributable to stockholders for the three months ended September 30, 2016 was also negatively affected by an expense for loss from stock value guarantee related to the PayOnline acquisition.

Eliminating the effects of non-cash compensation and a 2016 stock value guarantee, we reported an adjusted non-GAAP, Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $1,591,259 or $0.84 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to an adjusted non-GAAP, Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $2,736,839 or $1.95 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

Net revenues consist primarily of payment processing fees. Net revenues were $14,901,131 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $14,009,652 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in net revenue is primarily due to an increase to North American Transaction Solutions segment revenue of $1,936,917 (or 17% increase) for the three months ended September 30, 2017 versus the three months ended September 30, 2016. Increases in our North American Transaction Solutions segment revenue were primarily due to continued organic growth of merchants with emphasis on value-added offerings partially offset by some loss of processing revenues resulting from storms primarily affecting merchants processing in Florida and Texas. Our Online Solutions segment revenue increased $180,803 (or 11%), from $1,597,124 for the three months ended September 30, 2016 to $1,777,927 for the three months ended September 30, 2017. Net revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2017 was also negatively affected by a $1,226,241 (or 100%) decrease in revenue in our Mobile Solutions segment, as we experience increased competition, decreased margins and reorganizing assignments of the Mobile Solutions segment to employees at PayOnline and TOT Group Russia.

The following table sets forth our sources of revenues, cost of revenues and gross margins for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016:

Gross Margin Analysis Three Three Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase / Source of Revenues 2017 Mix 2016 Mix (Decrease) ------------------------- ------------- --- ------------- --- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 13,123,204 88% $ 11,186,287 80% $ 1,936,917 Mobile Solutions - 0% 1,226,241 9% (1,226,241) Online Solutions 1,777,927 12% 1,597,124 11% 180,803 ------------- --- ------------- --- ----------- Total $ 14,901,131 100% $ 14,009,652 100% $ 891,479 ============= === ============= === =========== Three Three Months Ended Months Ended September 30, % of September 30, % of Increase / Cost of Revenues 2017 revenues 2016 revenues (Decrease) ----------------- ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 11,279,098 86% $ 9,585,952 86% $ 1,693,146 Mobile Solutions - 0% 1,045,836 85% (1,045,836) Online Solutions 1,477,529 83% 1,063,380 67% 414,149 ------------- ------- ------------- ------- ----------- Total $ 12,756,627 86% $ 11,695,168 83% $ 1,061,459 ============= ======= ============= ======= =========== Three Three Months Ended Months Ended September 30, % of September 30, % of Increase / Gross Margin 2017 revenues 2016 revenues (Decrease) ------------------ ------------- -------- ------------- -------- ---------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 1,844,106 14% $ 1,600,335 14% $ 243,771 Mobile Solutions - 0% 180,405 15% (180,405) Online Solutions 300,398 17% 533,744 33% (233,346) ------------- ------- ------------- ------- ---------- Total $ 2,144,504 14% $ 2,314,484 17% $ (169,980) ============= ======= ============= ======= ==========

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, purchases of short numbers, interchange expense and processing fees. Cost of revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2017 were $12,756,627 as compared to $11,695,168 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The $1,061,459 increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to a $1,693,145 increase in our North American Transaction Solutions segment due to the corresponding increase in sales volume. There also was a $414,149 increase in cost of revenues resulting from our Online Solutions segment operations primarily due the costs associated with onboarding additional merchants. This was partially offset by a $1,045,836 decrease in our Mobile Solutions segment cost of revenues, which resulted from the corresponding decrease in revenues for our Mobile Solutions segment for the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Gross margin or the three months ended September 30, 2017 was $2,144,504, or 14% of net revenue, as compared to $2,314,484, or 17% of net revenue, for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The $169,980 decrease in gross margin was primarily due to a decrease of $180,405 in Mobile Solutions margin caused by a decrease in business and a $233,346 decrease in Online Solutions offset by $243,771 increase in gross margin in North American Transaction Solutions caused by continued growth of merchants with emphasis on value-added offerings.

Total operating expenses were $3,418,716 for the three months ended September 30, 2017, which consisted of general and administrative expenses of $2,357,729, non-cash compensation expenses of $111,277, provision for bad debts of $319,690, and depreciation and amortization of $630,020. Total operating expenses were $4,083,494 for the three months ended September 30, 2016, which consisted of general and administrative expenses of $2,284,737, non-cash compensation expenses of $732,701, provision for bad debts of $301,170, and depreciation and amortization of $764,886.

The components of our general and administrative expenses are discussed below.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss and include salaries and benefits, professional fees, rent, business development, travel expense, filing fees, transaction gains or losses, office expenses, communication expenses, insurance expenses, and other expenses required to run our business, as follows:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ------------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 459,412 $ 44,733 $ 213,351 $ 539,002 $1,256,498 Professional fees 100,772 (46) 233,836 326,876 661,438 Rent - 5,803 39,037 58,410 103,250 Business development 6,572 (6) 8,902 222 15,690 Travel expense 21,753 2,897 1,142 20,634 46,426 Filing fees - - - 12,056 12,056 Transaction (gains) losses - (13,327) 54 (3) (13,276) Office expenses 67,140 566 21,319 13,005 102,030 Communications expenses 5,507 1,173 29,416 20,211 56,307 Insurance expense - - - 34,853 34,853 Other expenses 349 87 1,619 80,402 82,457 ----------- -------- --------- ----------- ---------- Total $ 661,505 $ 41,880 $ 548,676 $ 1,105,668 $2,357,729 =========== ======== ========= =========== ========== Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ------------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 414,659 $107,310 $167,802 $ 442,497 $1,132,268 Professional fees 89,985 36,874 161,394 384,227 672,480 Rent - 942 35,682 116,703 153,327 Business development 10,827 4,869 27,752 1,395 44,843 Travel expense 61,700 2,563 5,978 50,466 120,707 Filing fees - - - 17,789 17,789 Transaction (gains) losses - (11,068) (655) (141,639) (153,362) Office expenses 29,600 8,805 21,534 33,532 93,471 Communications expenses 17,392 583 27,065 20,447 65,486 Insurance expense - - - 123,992 123,992 Other expenses 9,755 6 1,350 2,624 13,736 ----------- -------- -------- ----------- ---------- Total $ 633,918 $150,884 $447,902 $ 1,052,034 $2,284,737 =========== ======== ======== =========== ========== Variance ------------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ------------------- ----------- ---------- --------- ------------- -------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 44,753 $ (62,577) $ 45,549 $ 96,505 $124,230 Professional fees 10,787 (36,920) 72,442 (57,351) (11,042) Rent - 4,861 3,355 (58,293) (50,077) Business development (4,255) (4,875) (18,850) (1,173) (29,153) Travel expense (39,947) 334 (4,836) (29,832) (74,281) Filing fees - - - (5,733) (5,733) Transaction (gains) losses - (2,259) 709 141,636 140,086 Office expenses 37,540 (8,239) (215) (20,527) 8,559 Communications expenses (11,885) 590 2,351 (236) (9,179) Insurance expense - - - (89,139) (89,139) Other expenses (9,406) 81 269 77,778 68,721 ---------- --------- -------- ------------ -------- Total $ 27,587 $(109,004) $100,774 $ 53,634 $ 72,992 ========== ========= ======== ============ ========

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments were $1,256,498 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $1,132,268 for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

Salaries and Salaries and benefits for benefits for the three the three months ended months ended September 30, September 30, Increase / Segment 2017 2016 (Decrease) --------------------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- North America Transaction Solutions $ 459,412 $ 414,659 $ 44,753 Mobile Solutions 44,733 107,310 (62,577) Online Solutions 213,351 167,802 45,549 Corporate Expenses & Eliminations 539,002 442,497 96,505 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total $ 1,256,498 $ 1,132,268 $ 124,230 =============== =============== ===============

The increase in salaries of $124,230 was due to the North American Transaction Solutions segment and corporate salaries increasing $44,743 and $96,505, respectively, due to an increase in headcount and sales incentives for key employees as the business grows. In addition, an increase in our Online Solutions segment of $45,549 was primarily due to the Ruble exchange rate. These increases were offset by a decrease of $62,577 in our Mobile Solutions segment due to the elimination of headcount as we assigned the current workloads to existing employees of PayOnline and TOT Group Russia.

Professional fees were $661,438 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $672,480 for the three months ended September 30, 2016.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Professional Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ---------------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ -------- General Legal $ 819 $ - $ 185 $ 4,305 $ 5,309 SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 88,564 88,564 Accounting and Auditing - - 1,000 97,500 98,500 Tax Compliance and Planning - - - - - Consulting 99,953 (46) 232,651 136,507 469,065 ----------- -------- --------- ------------ -------- Total $ 100,772 $ (46) $ 233,836 $ 326,876 $661,438 =========== ======== ========= ============ ======== Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Professional Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ---------------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ -------- General Legal $ 5,818 $ 56 $ 847 $ 99,179 $105,900 SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 43,750 43,750 Accounting and Auditing - - - 101,732 101,732 Tax Compliance and Planning - - - 33,200 33,200 Consulting 84,167 36,818 160,547 106,366 387,898 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ -------- Total $ 89,985 $ 36,874 $ 161,394 $ 384,227 $672,480 =========== ========= ========= ============ ======== Variance ------------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Increase / Professional Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations (Decrease) ------------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ (4,999) $ (56) $ (662) $ (94,874) $ (100,591) SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 44,814 44,814 Accounting and Auditing - - 1,000 (4,232) (3,232) Tax Compliance and Planning - - - (33,200) (33,200) Consulting 15,786 (36,864) 72,104 30,141 81,167 ---------- -------- -------- ----------- ---------- Total $ 10,787 $(36,920) $ 72,442 $ (57,351) $ (11,042) ========== ======== ======== =========== ==========

Professional fees decreased by $11,042 mainly due to a decrease in general legal fees because of decreases in litigation and tax compliance fees partially offset by an increases in SEC compliance and consulting fees due to increased public market transactions.

Non-cash compensation expense from share-based compensation was $111,277 for the three months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $732,701 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The majority of these expenses were for employee and consultant equity incentives for both periods.

We recorded bad debt expense of $319,690 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $301,170 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. For the three months ended September 30, 2017, we recorded a loss which was primarily comprised of $227,281 in ACH rejects and a $92,409 provision from our Russian operations. Of the $678,143 of gross ACH rejects, $111,174 were passed through to independent sales organizations via a reduction in commissions. For the three months ended September 30, 2016, we recorded a loss which was primarily comprised of $301,132 in net ACH rejects. Of the $301,132 of net ACH rejects, $117,794 were passed through to independent sales organizations via a reduction in commissions.

Depreciation and amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of merchant portfolios plus depreciation expense on fixed assets, client acquisition costs, capitalized software expenses, trademarks, domain names and employee non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization expense was $630,020 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $764,886 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The decrease was due to the full amortization of certain software and merchant portfolio assets during 2016.

Interest expense was $302,813 for the three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $608,716 for three months ended September 30, 2016, representing a decrease of $305,904 due to lower balances as follows:

Three months Three months ended ended September 30, September 30, Increase / Funding Source 2017 2016 (Decrease) --------------------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- MBF Notes $ 15,277 $ 11,356 $ 3,921 RBL Notes 195,736 510,655 (314,919) Priority Payments Note 65,630 - 65,630 Other 26,170 86,705 (60,537) --------------- --------------- --------------- Total $ 302,813 $ 608,716 $ (305,904) =============== =============== ===============

Other interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2017 consisted of $10,407 resulting from the promissory note entered into on March 1, 2017 with Star Equities, LLC (See Note 12. Related Party Transactions) and $17,762 related to the PayOnline acquisition. During the three months ended September 30, 2016, other interest expense primarily consisted of $76,289 related to the PayOnline acquisition. The primary reason for the decrease was due to less Crede stock exchange paydowns on RBL debt during the three months ended September 30, 2017, which resulted in increased RBL interest expense during 2016.

Other expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2017 consists primarily of a $94,267 of expenses attributed to our Mobile Solutions division.

The net income attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to $32,607 for three months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to the net loss of $33,683 for the three months ended September 30, 2016. The $66,290 decrease was caused by an adjustment to commission expense for prior quarters recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Results of Operations for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Compared to the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016

We reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $5,830,373, or $3.29 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to a net loss attributable to stockholders of $10,663,708, or $8.65 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. This resulted in a decrease in net loss attributable to stockholders of $4,833,335 primarily due to an increase in revenues and a decrease in the loss from stock value guarantee, a decrease in noncash compensation expense, and a decrease in other income offset by an increase in general and administrative expenses.

Eliminating the effects of non-cash compensation in both years and a 2016 stock value guarantee, we reported an adjusted non-GAAP, Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $4,994,154 or $2.82 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to an adjusted non-GAAP, Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders of $5,392,573 or $4.73 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Net revenues consist primarily of payment processing fees. Net revenues were $44,604,113 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $38,963,559 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in net revenue is primarily due to organic growth of merchants in our North American Transaction Solutions segment which resulted in an increase to North American Transaction Solutions segment revenue of $8,258,268 (or 28% increase) for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 versus the nine months ended September 30, 2016. Increases in our North American Transaction Solutions segment revenue were primarily due to continued growth of merchants with emphasis on value-added offerings. Our Online Solutions segment revenue increased $1,006,578 (or 22%), from $4,521,239 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016 to $5,527,817 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, primarily due to the onboarding of additional merchants. The increases in North American Transaction Solutions and Online Solutions segments were offset by a $3,624,292 (or 72%) decrease in our Mobile Solutions segment, as we have eliminated staff and assigned current responsibilities to team members at PayOnline and TOT Group Russia.

The following table sets forth our sources of revenues, cost of revenues and gross margins for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016:

Gross Margin Analysis Nine Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase / Source of Revenues 2017 Mix 2016 Mix (Decrease) -------------------------------------- --- -------------- --- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 37,701,136 85% $ 29,442,868 76% $ 8,258,268 Mobile Solutions 1,375,160 3% 4,999,452 13% (3,624,292) Online Solutions 5,527,817 12% 4,521,239 12% 1,006,578 -------------- --- -------------- --- ----------- Total $ 44,604,113 100% $ 38,963,559 100% $ 5,640,554 ============== === ============== === =========== Nine Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, % of September 30, % of Increase / Cost of Revenues 2017 revenues 2016 revenues (Decrease) ------------------------------ -------- -------------- -------- ----------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 32,213,056 85% $ 25,206,769 86% $ 7,006,287 Mobile Solutions 1,319,704 96% 4,427,043 89% (3,107,339) Online Solutions 4,002,251 72% 2,931,390 65% 1,070,861 -------------- ------- -------------- ------- ----------- Total $ 37,535,011 84% $ 32,565,202 84% $ 4,969,809 ============== ======= ============== ======= =========== Nine Nine Months Ended Months Ended September 30, % of September 30, % of Increase / Gross Margin 2017 revenues 2016 revenues (Decrease) ------------------------------- -------- -------------- -------- ---------- North American Transaction Solutions $ 5,488,080 15% $ 4,236,099 14% $1,251,981 Mobile Solutions 55,456 4% 572,409 11% (516,953) Online Solutions 1,525,566 28% 1,589,849 35% (64,283) -------------- ------- -------------- ------- ---------- Total $ 7,069,102 16% $ 6,398,357 16% $ 670,745 ============== ======= ============== ======= ==========

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, purchases of short numbers, interchange expense and processing fees. Cost of revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 were $37,535,011 as compared to $32,565,202 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to a $7,006,287 increase in our North American Transaction Solutions segment due to the corresponding increase in sales volume. There was also a $1,070,861 increase in cost of revenues resulting from our Online Solutions segment operations also primarily due to with boarding additional merchants. This was offset by a $3,107,339 decrease in our Mobile Solutions segment cost of revenues, which resulted from the corresponding decrease in sales for our Mobile Solutions segment for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.

Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 was $7,069,102, or 16% of net revenue, as compared to $6,398,357, or 16% of net revenue, for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The $670,745 increase in gross margin was primarily due to the increased sales volume of processing and business mix in our North American Transaction Solutions offset by a decrease of $516,953 in our Mobile Solutions margin caused from a decrease in business.

Total operating expenses were $11,949,998 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, which consisted of general and administrative expenses of $7,788,068, non-cash compensation expenses of $836,218, provision for bad debts of $1,465,311, and depreciation and amortization of $1,860,401. Total operating expenses were $12,656,323 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016, which consisted of general and administrative expenses of $6,372,361, non-cash compensation expenses of $3,108,274, provision for bad debts of $678,150, and depreciation and amortization of $2,497,538.

The components of our general and administrative expenses are discussed below.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss and include salaries and benefits, professional fees, rent, business development, travel expense, filing fees, transaction gains, office expenses, communication expense, insurance expense, and other expenses required to run our business, as follows:

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ---------------- ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 1,404,162 $ 295,068 $ 670,056 $ 1,927,741 $4,297,027 Professional fees 351,736 44,793 717,713 881,613 1,995,855 Rent - 33,092 119,129 240,172 392,393 Business development 9,381 971 26,689 2,718 39,759 Travel expense 133,901 9,723 6,479 111,551 261,654 Filing fees - - - 26,990 26,990 Transaction (gains) losses 742 (30,423) (6,138) 3,031 (32,788) Office expenses 165,742 6,591 62,830 104,506 339,669 Communications expenses 28,894 3,368 88,987 60,373 181,622 Insurance expense - - - 111,194 111,194 Other expenses 3,563 87 4,895 166,148 174,693 ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 2,098,121 $ 363,270 $1,690,640 $ 3,636,037 $7,788,068 =========== ========= ========== ============ ========== Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ---------------- ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 1,223,240 $ 343,247 $ 423,238 $ 1,498,541 $3,488,266 Professional fees 372,492 39,422 462,650 999,627 1,874,191 Rent - 3,260 104,056 317,317 424,633 Business development 31,784 4,869 92,544 6,043 135,240 Travel expense 152,795 9,657 15,964 88,368 266,784 Filing fees - - - 77,185 77,185 Transaction (gains) losses - (394,880) 38,449 (115,797) (472,228) Office expenses 76,347 13,779 47,619 84,971 222,716 Communications expenses 64,369 1,639 42,742 69,756 178,506 Insurance expense - 87 - 129,776 129,863 Other expenses 269 152 1,615 45,169 47,205 ----------- --------- ---------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 1,921,296 $ 21,232 $1,228,877 $ 3,200,956 $6,372,361 =========== ========= ========== ============ ========== Variance ------------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Category Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total ------------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments $ 180,922 $(48,179) $246,818 $ 429,200 $ 808,761 Professional fees (20,756) 5,371 255,063 (118,014) 121,664 Rent - 29,832 15,073 (77,145) (32,240) Business development (22,403) (3,898) (65,855) (3,325) (95,481) Travel expense (18,894) 66 (9,485) 23,183 (5,130) Filing fees - - - (50,195) (50,195) Transaction (gains) losses 742 364,457 (44,587) 118,828 439,440 Office expenses 89,395 (7,188) 15,211 19,535 116,953 Communications expenses (35,475) 1,729 46,245 (9,383) 3,116 Insurance expense - (87) - (18,582) (18,669) Other expenses 3,294 (65) 3,280 120,979 127,488 ---------- -------- -------- ----------- ---------- Total $ 176,825 $342,038 $461,763 $ 435,081 $1,415,707 ========== ======== ======== =========== ==========

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments were $4,297,027 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $3,488,266 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Salaries and Salaries and benefits for benefits for the the nine months nine months ended ended September September Increase / Segment 30, 2017 30, 2016 (Decrease) --------------------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- North America Transaction Solutions $ 1,404,162 $ 1,223,240 $ 180,922 Mobile Solutions 295,068 343,247 (48,179) Online Solutions 670,056 423,238 246,818 Corporate Expenses & Eliminations 1,927,741 1,498,541 429,200 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total $ 4,297,027 $ 3,488,266 $ 808,761 =============== =============== ===============

The increase in salaries of $808,761 was due primarily to the increase of corporate expenses for a $300,000 discretionary bonus payable to our CEO and approved by the Board of directors. The bonus is payable when cash flow of the business can support the payment. Additionally, North American Transaction Solutions segment salaries increased $180,922 due to an increase in headcount and sales incentives for key employees. There was also an increase of $246,818 in our Online Solutions segment which were primarily due to increasing payroll and consulting on PayOnline and the Ruble exchange rate. This was offset by a decrease in Mobile Solutions segment of $48,179 due to reducing headcount in response to the continued decrease in sales and reorganizing the business and responsibilities.

Professional fees were $1,995,855 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $1,874,191 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Professional Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total -------------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ 23,418 $ - $ 4,142 $ 62,533 $ 90,093 SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 191,349 191,349 Accounting and Auditing - - 15,433 307,782 323,215 Tax Compliance and Planning - - - 15,400 15,400 Consulting 328,318 44,793 698,138 304,549 1,375,798 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 351,736 $ 44,793 $ 717,713 $ 881,613 $1,995,855 =========== ========= ========= ============ ========== Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Professional Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations Total -------------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ 39,215 $ 268 $ 3,867 $ 168,039 $ 211,389 SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - 131,250 131,250 Accounting and Auditing - - 578 326,132 326,710 Tax Compliance and Planning - - - 44,200 44,200 Consulting 273,277 39,154 458,205 390,006 1,160,642 ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- Total $ 312,492 $ 39,422 $ 462,650 $ 1,059,627 $1,874,191 =========== ========= ========= ============ ========== Variance ------------------- North America Corporate Transaction Mobile Online Expenses & Increase / Professional Fees Solutions Solutions Solutions Eliminations (Decrease) ------------------- ----------- --------- --------- ------------ ---------- General Legal $ (15,797) $ (268) $ 275 $ (105,506) $ (121,296) SEC Compliance Legal Fees - - - 60,099 60,099 Accounting and Auditing - - 14,855 (18,350) (3,495) Tax Compliance and Planning - - - (28,800) (28,800) Consulting 55,041 5,639 239,933 (85,457) 215,156 ---------- -------- --------- ----------- ---------- Total $ 39,244 $ 5,371 $ 255,063 $ (178,014) $ 121,664 ========== ======== ========= =========== ==========

Professional fees increased by $121,664 primarily due to an increase in Online Solutions segment's consulting fees of $239,933 and $60,099 in corporate's SEC compliance fees primarily offset by a decrease in general legal corporate expenses of $105,506 and a $85,457 decrease in corporate consulting expenses.

Non-cash compensation expense from share-based compensation was $836,218 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $3,108,274 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The majority of these expenses were for employee and consultant incentives in both periods.

We recorded bad debt expense of $1,465,311 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $678,150 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, we recorded a loss which was primarily comprised of $1,185,804 in net ACH rejects and a $279,508 provision from our Russian operations. Of the $1,185,804 of net ACH rejects, $781,923 were passed through to independent sales organizations that board their merchants with us. For the nine months ended September 30, 2016, we recorded a loss which was primarily comprised of $710,508 in net ACH rejects offset by a $32,358 recovery from our Russian operations. Of the $678,150 of net ACH rejects, $286,128 were passed through as a reduction to commissions to independent sales organizations that board their merchants with us.

Depreciation and amortization expense consists primarily of the amortization of merchant portfolios plus depreciation expense on fixed assets, client acquisition costs, capitalized software expenses, trademarks, domain names and employee non-compete agreements. Depreciation and amortization expense was $1,860,401 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $2,497,538 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016.

Interest expense was $894,553 for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $1,186,207 for nine months ended September 30, 2016, representing a decrease of $291,655 as follows:

Nine months Nine months ended ended September 30, September 30, Increase / Funding Source 2017 2016 (Decrease) --------------------------- --------------- --------------- --------------- MBF Notes $ 49,606 $ 39,806 $ 9,800 RBL Notes 572,231 1,066,227 (493,996) Priority Payments Note 90,378 - 90,378 Other 182,338 80,174 102,164 --------------- --------------- --------------- Total $ 894,552 $ 1,186,207 $ (291,655) =============== =============== ===============

Other interest expense primarily consisted of $84,199 resulting from the promissory note entered into on March 1, 2017 with Star Equities, LLC (see Note 12. Related Party Transactions) and $98,139 related to the PayOnline acquisition. During the nine months ended September 30, 2016, other interest consisted primarily of $76,289 related to the PayOnline acquisition. The primary reason for the decrease was due to less Crede stock paydowns on RBL debt during nine months ended 2017, which resulted in increased RBL interest expense during 2016.

Other expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, consisted of $98,721 attributed to our Mobile Solutions Division, by $48,481 in from our North American Transaction Solutions segment and $9,128 of expenses from corporate, offset by $5,359 in other income from our Online Solutions segment.

The net income attributable to non-controlling interests amounted to $93,175 for nine months ended September 30, 2017 as compared to $110,350 for the nine months ended September 30, 2016. The decrease was caused by an adjustment to commission expense for prior quarters recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2017.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company provides additional measures of its operating results by disclosing its adjusted net loss. Adjusted net loss is calculated as net loss excluding non-cash share based compensation and other non-operating, non-recurring items. Net Element discloses this amount on an aggregate and per share basis. These measures meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that application of these non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate to enhance the understanding of its historical performance through use of a metric that seeks to normalize period-to-period earnings.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Pursuant to Regulation G, a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 is presented in the following Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table.

Loss from Stock Share-based Value Adjusted GAAP Compensation Guarantee Non-GAAP ----------- ------------- --------- ----------- Three Months Ended September 30, 2017 Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc. stockholders $(1,702,536) $ 111,277 $ - $(1,591,259) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (0.90) $ 0.06 $ - $ (0.84) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 1,891,023 1,891,023 Loss from Stock Share-based Value Adjusted GAAP Compensation Guarantee Non-GAAP ----------- ------------- --------- ----------- Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc. stockholders $(3,469,540) $ 732,701 $ - $(2,736,839) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (2.47) $ 0.52 $ - $ (1.95) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 1,403,020 1,403,020 Loss from Stock Share-based Value Adjusted GAAP Compensation Guarantee Non-GAAP ----------- ------------- --------- ----------- Nine Months Ended September 30, 2017 Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc. stockholders $(5,830,372) $ 836,218 $ - $(4,994,154) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (3.29) $ 0.47 $ - $ (2.82) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 1,770,947 1,770,947 Loss Non-Cash from Stock Share-based Value Adjusted GAAP Compensation Guarantee Non-GAAP ------------- ------------- ---------- ----------- Nine Months Ended September 30, 2016 Net (loss) income attributable to Net Element Inc. common stockholders $ (10,663,708) $ 3,108,274 $2,162,861 $(5,392,573) Basic and diluted earnings per share $ (8.65) $ 2.52 $ 1.75 $ (4.37) Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share 1,232,593 1,232,593

Additional information regarding Net Element's results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2017 may be found in Net Element's quarterly report on Form 10-Q, which was filed with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 14, 2017 and may be obtained from the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets. In the U.S. it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions. Net Element was ranked as one of the fastest growing companies in North America on Deloitte's 2017 Technology Fast 500™ and South Florida Business Journal's 2016 fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

NET ELEMENT, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS September 30, December 31, 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 922,102 $ 621,635 Accounts receivable, net 4,446,358 7,126,429 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,658,200 1,467,897 ------------- ------------- Total current assets, net 7,026,660 9,215,961 Fixed assets, net 64,381 117,295 Intangible assets, net 3,242,889 3,589,850 Goodwill 9,643,752 9,643,752 Other long term assets 456,948 603,209 ------------- ------------- Total assets 20,434,630 23,170,067 ============= ============= LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 6,067,319 7,510,113 Accrued expenses 3,419,879 5,518,823 Deferred revenue 1,196,743 1,355,972 Notes payable (current portion) 503,041 808,976 Due to related parties 376,593 299,004 ------------- ------------- Total current liabilities 11,563,575 15,492,888 Notes payable (net of current portion) 6,887,382 3,615,782 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities 18,450,957 19,108,670 ------------- ------------- STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Series A Convertible Preferred stock ($.0001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016) - - Common stock ($.0001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized and 2,141,208 and 1,535,349 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 2,142 1,535 Paid in capital 167,805,711 163,918,685 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,528,424) (2,486,616) Accumulated deficit (163,272,959) (157,442,585) Noncontrolling interest (22,797) 70,378 ------------- ------------- Total stockholders' equity 1,983,673 4,061,397 ------------- ------------- Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,434,630 $ 23,170,067 ============= ============= NET ELEMENT, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 ------------------------ ------------------------- 2017 2016 2017 2016 ----------- ----------- ----------- ------------ Net revenues Service fees $14,901,131 $12,874,386 $43,263,217 $ 34,355,912 Branded content - 1,135,266 1,340,896 4,607,647 ----------- ----------- ----------- ------------ Total Revenues 14,901,131 14,009,652 44,604,113 38,963,559 Costs and expenses: Cost of service fees 12,756,627 10,683,897 36,232,170 28,285,984 Cost of branded content - 1,011,271 1,302,841 4,279,218 General and administrative 2,357,729 2,284,737 7,788,068 6,372,361 Non-cash compensation 111,277 732,701 836,218 3,108,274 Bad debt expense 319,690 301,170 1,465,311 678,150 Depreciation and amortization 630,020 764,886 1,860,401 2,497,538 ----------- ----------- ----------- ------------ Total costs and operating expenses 16,175,343 15,778,662 49,485,009 45,221,525 ----------- ----------- ----------- ------------ Loss from operations (1,274,212) (1,769,010) (4,880,896) (6,257,966) Interest expense, net (302,813) (608,716) (894,553) (1,186,207) Loss from stock value guarantee - (1,559,281) - (3,722,142) Other income (expense) (92,904) 433,784 (148,099) 392,257 ----------- ----------- ----------- ------------ Net loss before income taxes (1,669,929) (3,503,223) (5,923,548) (10,774,058) Income taxes - - - - ----------- ----------- ----------- ------------ Net loss (1,669,929) (3,503,223) (5,923,548) (10,774,058) Net (income) loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest (32,607) 33,683 93,175 110,350 ----------- ----------- ----------- ------------ Net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders (1,702,536) (3,469,540) (5,830,373) (10,663,708) Foreign currency translation gain (loss) 92,191 (96,786) (41,809) (622,568) ----------- ----------- ----------- ------------ Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $(1,610,345) $(3,566,326) $(5,872,182) $(11,286,276) =========== =========== =========== ============ Loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.90) $ (2.47) $ (3.29) $ (8.65) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 1,891,023 1,403,020 1,770,947 1,232,593 ----------- ----------- ----------- ------------ NET ELEMENT, INC. UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Nine Months Ended September 30, ---------------------------- 2017 2016 ------------- ------------- Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,923,548) $ (10,663,708) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Non controlling interest (93,175) (110,350) Share based compensation 836,218 3,108,274 Deferred revenue (159,228) 135,003 Depreciation and amortization 1,860,401 2,497,538 Non cash interest 98,774 741,857 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 3,514,440 (610,384) Prepaid expenses and other assets (352,551) (331,498) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,390,495) 4,165,778 ------------- ------------- Net cash used in operating activities (2,609,164) (1,067,490) ------------- ------------- Cash flows from investing activities Client acquisition costs (1,380,661) (1,346,718) Receipt of excess reserves and ( purchase) of fixed and other assets 77,430 - ------------- ------------- Net cash used in investing activities (1,303,231) (1,346,718) ------------- ------------- Proceeds from common stock 1,150,098 - Proceeds from indebtedness 3,239,033 2,668,500 Repayment of indebtedness (273,360) (110,434) Related party advances 77,587 117,779 ------------- ------------- Net cash provided by financing activities 4,193,358 2,675,845 ------------- ------------- Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 19,504 97,902 ------------- ------------- Net (decrease) increase in cash 300,467 359,539 Cash at beginning of period 621,635 1,025,747 ------------- ------------- Cash at end of period $ 922,102 $ 1,385,286 ============= ============= Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 795,779 $ 461,673 ============= ============= Taxes $ 86,942 $ 94,718 ============= ============= Share issuance for settlement of unpaid compensation $ - $ 1,042,509 ============= ============= Shares issued for redemption of indebtedness $ 363,986 $ 2,328,351 ============= ============= Shares issued in settlement of advances from board member $ - $ 909,285 ============= =============

