sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,218  Euro		-0,135
-1,30 %
WKN: A115K2 ISIN: CA68827L1013 Ticker-Symbol: OM4 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
NYSE Arca Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,21
10,328
23:01
10,21
10,328
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSISKO GOLD ROYALTIES LTD10,218-1,30 %
OSISKO MINING INC2,50-1,38 %