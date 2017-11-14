sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 14.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,019 Euro		-0,003
-13,64 %
WKN: 692618 ISIN: CA9184061096 Ticker-Symbol: V7S 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION
VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION0,019-13,64 %