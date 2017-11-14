Humanyze Teams with Bluvision, a part of HID Global, To Increase Access to Workforce Analytics

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Humanyze, the global leader in people analytics technology, and Bluvision, a part of HID Global, a leading provider of identity and real-time location solutions (RTLS), today announced a new integration partnership that lets customers gain insights from Bluvision Smart I.D. card data and the Humanyze Elements Platform.

This is the first time that the Humanyze Elements Platform, built from research from the MIT Media Lab, has been coupled with a global leader in industry-grade access management technology to deliver enriched data for its customers to understand collaboration patterns and drive business decisions.

"As the leader in hardware sensor beacons and enterprise scalable solutions, Bluvision is a valuable partner to help customers gain greater visibility into how their employees work," says Humanyze's Chief Product Officer, Michelle Bradbury. "Incorporating Bluvision data is ideal for large Fortune 500 companies since their I.D. cards have a long battery life, are lighter in weight, and can scale with large campuses."

HID Bluvision has 1M+ badges currently deployed to Fortune 500 businesses and these enterprises will now be able to subscribe to Humanyze's Elements Platform to get insights and alerts about organizational behaviors. Humanyze will offer Bluvision badges to its customers to get Smart Access I.D. technology with integrated sensors, adding a new dimension to Humanyze's existing people analytics dashboards.

"As Fortune 500 companies look to increase employee productivity metrics and reduce costs, evaluating how work gets done, and how the workplaces are being utilized, will be key to change," says Rom Eizenberg, VP for Global Sales, Bluvision. "Working together with Humanyze, we can help customers measure work more accurately, uncover new communication patterns, and drive change."

About Humanyze:

Humanyze helps companies make more informed people decisions. Born out of the MIT Media Lab, Humanyze uncovers the hidden patterns of digital and in-person communication to help teams work better together. Humanyze's world-leading People Analytics Platform delivers advanced insights and is used by top Fortune 500 companies to answer specific business questions around organizational design, workforce planning, and regulatory compliance. More information is available at http://www.humanyze.com.

About Bluvision:

Bluvision's end-to-end IoT platform which consists of sensor beacons, Bluetooth to WiFi gateways (BluFis) and the Bluzone cloud solution, is built to scale to millions of connected units (or objects) and manage and monitor networks of tens of thousands of assets. Bluvision's real-time location system is used for tracking assets with industry-leading accuracy with features, including heat maps, geofences and flexible policy creation. Bluvision uses machine learning, artificial intelligence (A.I.) and telemetry data to determine equipment health and enable proactive maintenance actions. (bluvision.com)

