SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the 'facility management' category. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the facility management sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Facilities Management Services Procurement Research Report', 'Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Building Maintenance Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Facilities Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global facilities management services market can be attributed to rising investments in developing countries across APAC. Also, the increase in commercial activities in the markets across the globe especially in APAC, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and Malaysia may prove advantageous for the buyers in these regions over the forecast period.

The buyers in the global facilities management services sector should engage with service providers that offer services at relatively low-costs as well as those who offer value-added benefits such as taking ownership for maintaining an optimum balance among resources, physical assets, and technological integration.

Global Maintenance Repair and Operations Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global maintenance repair and operations services market can be attributed to the increase in manufacturing activities across geographies. Also, the increasing demand for rapid delivery of manufactured products to the marketplace drives the overall growth of this market. This helps in maintaining a competitive edge over the other players in the market.

The buyers in the global maintenance repair and operations services market need to engage with suppliers that offer e-procurement solutions and those who help in estimating costs according to the requirements. The buyers must define clauses pertaining to the ownership of sub-contracting services that are not a part of their preferred supplier portfolios.

Global Building Maintenance Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global building maintenance services market can be attributed to the rise in business organizations and the increasing the need to outsource maintenance services. Large organizations are increasingly outsourcing building maintenance activities to achieve cost savings and improve the quality of services.

The buyers in this market should assess the capabilities of all suppliers and compare them based on factors like service delivery, workforce capabilities, and key service offerings and engage with the most suitable ones. The buyers prefer to engage with the local suppliers that partner with other building maintenance service providers.

