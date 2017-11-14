

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Online retail giant eBay plans to match or beat discounts offered by rivals on a limited number of items between November 13 and November 17.



From Black Friday to the end of Cyber Monday, eBay will match deals on certain new items sold online by Amazon, Macy's, Walmart, Kohl's, JCPenney and Best Buy. The retailer says it will offer '50,000 deals with no blackout periods.'



The limited time deals include the Apple Watch Series 3 for $325, which usually starts at $329; and a five-quart KitchenAid Stand Mixer for $249.99, which usually retails between $429.99 for $459.99. Ninja Single Serve Coffee Bar for $64.99 and Men's and Women's Bulova Watches for $79.99.



'Every holiday season, shoppers turn to eBay for a wide selection of gifts at a variety of price points. This year, we're doubling down to make sure they get the absolute best deals anytime, anywhere, with commitments like Price Match Guarantee, Guaranteed Delivery, and our marketplace's unmatched selection,' said Jesse Kiefer, Director and General Manager of eBay Deals.



