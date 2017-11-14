

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrivo, the latest tech company trying to turn Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept into a reality, announced that it received contract from Colorado state officials to begin planning for a hyperloop network around the Denver metro region.



Arrivo founder Brogan BamBrogan joined Colorado transportation officials in Denver Tuesday to announce a partnership to create a network of hyperloop tubes at the heart of the city.



The Arrivo test site will be near E-470 public highway and groundbreaking is slated for early 2018.



BamBrogan says Arrivo's first commercial system could be ready in 2021 depending on the predictable array of funding, regulatory and public perception hurdles.



'The study is five- to six-month study and will do some really detailed engineering work,' BamBrogan told Forbes. 'We think we could be shovels in the ground in 2019, and get into certification and testing in 2020, which is ordinarily a 400-day process, and then be operational in 2021.'



Arrivo Founder Brogan BamBrogan is former SpaceX engineer and Hyperloop One co-founder.



