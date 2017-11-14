"Moneyball" Inspiration and Oakland Athletics Executive Vice President Billy Beane to Present Keynote

MicroStrategy Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software, today announced that it will host its 21st annual user conference, MicroStrategy World 2018, from January 15 to January 17 at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. To register for our upcoming conference, click here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006662/en/

"MicroStrategy is thrilled to be back in Las Vegas for MicroStrategy World 2018, one of the industry's most anticipated analytics events of the year," said Mark Gambill, CMO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. "This year's incredible speaker lineup and curated events make this a must-attend celebration of our customers and their success."

Billy Beane, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations and minority owner of the Oakland Athletics, will present the keynote on the value analytics plays in driving the way a business is run. He will discuss why leaders and managers, regardless of their industry, should empower all of their employees with analytics and make it a critical part of their organization's DNA. Billy Beane will hold a Q&A session following his keynote in the Visionary Voices track and will also be available for a book signing in the Exhibit hall.

Forrester Vice President and Principal Analyst, Boris Evelson, will give a presentation on Artificial Intelligence (AI), including 2018-forward expectations, current adoption rates and examples of enterprises using AI in analytics and business intelligence (BI) today. He will also provide industry insights for 2018, and share enterprise strategies for adopting and optimizing the industry's popular trends as they evolve.

The conference will showcase MicroStrategy advancements that are shaping the future of enterprise analytics. Attendees will see, live and in-person, the latest features of the MicroStrategy 10 platform, including the new Dossier feature, receive hands-on technical training, and experience interactive demos.

More than 150 presentations will explore innovative uses of enterprise analytics and mobility and how these technologies can be applied to drive business success. Topics include AI and machine learning, AWS, big data and Hadoop technologies, including Spark and Cloudera, custom and D3 visualizations, enterprise adoption, IoT, mobile analytics apps for iPad and Android devices, Natural Language Generation, R and advanced analytics, and security. Sessions will also showcase key analytics and mobility business solutions for a wide range of industries and functions, including retail, finance and healthcare.

World 2018 attendees have numerous opportunities to get involved, compete, network and celebrate. They include:

MicroStrategy Datathon 2018: Sign up for the MicroStrategy Datathon 2018, which will take place during the first two days of the conference. With the aid of MicroStrategy professionals and specialists, select teams will face off and compete using the MicroStrategy platform to create innovative solutions. The winning team will win $10,000. The deadline to register is December 22, 2017.

Sign up for the MicroStrategy Datathon 2018, which will take place during the first two days of the conference. With the aid of MicroStrategy professionals and specialists, select teams will face off and compete using the MicroStrategy platform to create innovative solutions. The winning team will win $10,000. The deadline to register is December 22, 2017. MicroStrategy 2018 Customer Awards Contest: Apply for a Customer Award in one of three categories: Innovative, Impactful and Interesting. The award winners will be announced during the keynote and receive a free pass to attend MicroStrategy World 2018.

Apply for a Customer Award in one of three categories: Innovative, Impactful and Interesting. The award winners will be announced during the keynote and receive a free pass to attend MicroStrategy World 2018. MicroStrategy 2018 Partner Awards Contest: Apply for a Partner Award in one of three categories: Solution, Product and Project. The award winners will be announced on Partner Day on January 15 and receive a free pass to attend MicroStrategy World 2018. Winners will also be recognized during the keynote. The deadline to apply is December 1, 2017.

Apply for a Partner Award in one of three categories: Solution, Product and Project. The award winners will be announced on Partner Day on January 15 and receive a free pass to attend MicroStrategy World 2018. Winners will also be recognized during the keynote. The deadline to apply is December 1, 2017. MicroStrategy Dossier Contest: Enter the MicroStrategy Dossier Contest and create a powerful dossier with engaging data visualizations that makes your organization's complex information easy to analyze and consume. Entrants with the three best dossiers based on business value, information presentation, analytical workflow, and creativity and design will be selected for special recognition during the conference. The first-place winner will receive an iPhone X, and two semi-finalists will each win an Apple Watch . The deadline to register is January 10, 2018.

Enter the MicroStrategy Dossier Contest and create a powerful dossier with engaging data visualizations that makes your organization's complex information easy to analyze and consume. Entrants with the three best dossiers based on business value, information presentation, analytical workflow, and creativity and design will be selected for special recognition during the conference. The first-place winner will receive an iPhone X, and two semi-finalists will each win an Apple Watch . The deadline to register is January 10, 2018. Special Networking Events: Explore our special networking events taking place throughout the event. Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with peers and hear from inspirational female leaders at our women's networking event. Attend our Partner Day on January 15 to learn about the new sales and marketing tools and programs designed to support the success of our channel partners. Sign up for an "Urban Fun Run," sponsored by Datastrong, in support of STEM for Her, a nonprofit committed to building awareness, excitement, and opportunities for girls and young women to pursue tech-related careers.

Our impressive lineup of customer speakers will highlight how they use MicroStrategy to extract value out of their business systems, build enterprise-class applications, and drive analytics adoption across the enterprise. Among the companies scheduled to present are ABN AMRO Bank N.V., AllianceBernstein, Aristocrat Technologies, Cisco, Constellation Brands, Fiesta Restaurant Group, Freddie Mac, KFC, LivePerson, LottoLand, Nedbank, The Northwest Georgia Regional Educational Services Agency, Omega World Travel, Practical Data Solutions, Reynolds American, Road Scholar, Standard Chartered Bank, thyssenkrupp Elevator, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas, Virginia Tech, and Wunderman Health.

MicroStrategy's broad collection of strategic partners makes up an extensive ecosystem of organizations dedicated to helping our customers realize the full potential of their MicroStrategy investments. During Partner Day, our strategic partners will learn about the new MicroStrategy Partner Program and how they can develop, market, sell and deliver industry-leading solutions with MicroStrategy. Throughout the conference, attendees will hear from Automated Insights, DataFactZ, DataFusion Technologies, Data Meaning, Datastrong, FactGem, InfoCepts, Mighty Wizards Technologies, Nexus BI, Obase, Project X, Sense Corp, Smartbridge, Snowflake, Southport, Teradata, Third I and Vitara.

"More than a conference, it's a giant collaboration of visionaries, change agents, industry leaders, and practitioners learning about the latest analytics breakthroughs so that they can make information everywhere a reality in their organizations," added Mr. Gambill. "Monitor the MicroStrategy World website as we continue to add more speakers, sessions and special events."

Register today to attend MicroStrategy World 2018, and join the conversation on Twitter with the hashtag analytics18. Members of the press can RSVP to attend the conference here.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a worldwide leader in enterprise analytics and mobility software. A pioneer in the BI and analytics space, MicroStrategy delivers innovative software that empowers people to make better decisions and transform the way they do business. We provide our enterprise customers with world-class software and expert services so they can deploy unique intelligence applications. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy online, and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 10, MicroStrategy World and Dossier are either trademarks or registered trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171114006662/en/

Contacts:

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Claudia Cahill, 703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com