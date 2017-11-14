Humanyze and UnGroup Form Global Strategic Partnership

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanyze, the global leader in people analytics technology, and UnGroup, leading experts in workplace innovation, today announced a global strategic partnership to advance knowledge and adoption of people analytics. Announced at WORKTECH London, heldNovember 14 - 15, 2017, the partnership will utilize Humanyze's world-leading people analytics platform to give Fortune 500 companies more fact-based organizational design recommendations combined with consulting and advisory services from UnWork. This partnership will provide advanced research on workspace and productivity and direct access to industry experts through the research platform WORKTECH Academy, and WORKTECH global conferences offerings in over 20 cities.

"Historically, companies have made workplace decisions based on org charts and subjective employee surveys. Now, there's been an explosion of data in the workplace. Making sense of all of this data can be overwhelming. Having access to the most recent research, industry guidelines, and analytics tools are essential for organizations to make the right decisions, in real-time," says Ben Waber, CEO and co-founder of Humanyze.

Together, Humanyze and UnWork will provide consulting services and global events that bring together industry experts, suppliers, and customers to share research and breakthroughs in technology that support the future of work. Waber will be speaking at WORKTECH London on November 14 at 11:10 GMT to discuss how teamwork and communication impact the workplace.

"Working together with Humanyze, customers will get access to data-driven analytics dashboards and organizational design expertise. They will be able to use objective data to drive business decisions around organizational design and workforce planning," says Philip Ross, the Founder and CEO of UnGroup.

About Humanyze:

Humanyze helps companies make more informed people decisions. Born out of the MIT Media Lab, Humanyze uncovers the hidden patterns of digital and in-person communication to help teams work better together. Humanyze's world-leading People Analytics Platform delivers advanced insights and is used by top Fortune 500 companies to answer specific business questions around organizational design, workforce planning, and regulatory compliance. More information is available at http://www.humanyze.com.

About UnGroup:

UnGroup (comprising UnWork and UnWired) is an innovation business that focuses on the new world of work. Industry disrupter, unlearning and unbundling assumptions before developing compelling propositions for new ways of working, digital workplace and innovation around the 'way we'll work'. UnWork is a new way of working consultancy and advisory business. Our focus is on ideas and new concepts that provide 'opportunities for innovation'. We gather robust data to provide the evidence for our recommendations. We have unsurpassed global knowledge and can provide learnings, benchmarking and the 'art of the possible' through our experience. UnWired is a knowledge business and platform. We run the global WORKTECH conference in 20 cities and specialist events such as the Future Financial Workplace, Wellness, SmartBuildings. 2018 events are being held in 25 locations including West Coast, Toronto, London, Latam, Tokyo and Munich. Our research division creates cutting edge foresight such as the recent Future Financial Workplace Report. Our WORKTECH Academy platform provides global foresight and knowledge around the future for work and workplace. More information is available at http://www.ungroup.com/.

