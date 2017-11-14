WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/14/17 -- IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) today announced that it has implemented a number of initiatives to assist in its operational effectiveness. During the fourth quarter, the company will record a one-time charge associated with these efforts of approximately $118 million after-tax, or $160 million pre-tax, which equates to $0.49 per share after-tax.

"As a leading financial services organization, we continue to make the necessary decisions to stay at the forefront of our industry across all of our companies," said Jeff Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer, IGM Financial Inc. "These efforts will drive operational effectiveness and savings that we will reinvest into technology enhancements and the digitization of our business."

Among the initiatives is a decision to discontinue development of a new investment fund accounting system. After a thorough review, the company instead will upgrade its current solution, resulting in meaningful ongoing savings among other benefits. As a result of this, and other associated technology decisions, the company will record a non-cash charge of approximately $74 million after-tax reflecting capitalized system development expenditures.

"With rapid advancements in technology, we are shifting our technological environment from customized, internally developed solutions to more modern, externally sourced, best-of-breed industry solutions," said Mike Dibden, Chief Operating Officer, IGM Financial Inc. "Our change in direction reflects recent developments that have allowed us to pursue new and more cost-effective solutions suitable for today and over the longer term."

A number of other initiatives were announced to support the company's efforts:

-- Expanding the IGM shared services model, beyond the previously announced joining of Investors Group and Mackenzie's investment management functions to further include areas from marketing, human resources, customer service and other operational teams; -- Optimizing Investors Group's product and financial specialists to re- invest in the training and development of our advisor network; -- Offering a one-time voluntary retirement program; and -- Simplifying the company's reporting structure to speed decisions and increase the empowerment of our people.

Restructuring and other charges of approximately $44 million after-tax are anticipated in support of these activities, reflecting severance and other costs.

Post implementation of these initiatives, the company anticipates 2018 non-commission expense increases of 5% relative to 2017. As the company reinvests in digitization over the coming years, it anticipates future efficiencies and benefits for clients, advisors, employees and shareholders will be identified.

About IGM Financial Inc.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over CAD$154 billion in total assets under management at October 31, 2017. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments and Investment Planning Counsel.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES.

