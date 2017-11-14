

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday release preliminary Q3 figures for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to rise 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.5 percent on year after adding 0.6 percent on quarter and 2.5 percent on year in the three months prior.



The GDP deflator is expected to gain 0.1 percent on year after falling 0.4 percent in Q2, and business spending is expected to slow to 0.3 percent from 0.5 percent.



Nominal GDP is expected to slow to 0.6 percent on quarter from 0.7 percent in the previous three months, and private consumption is tipped to fall 0.4 percent on quarter after rising 0.8 percent in Q2.



Japan also will see final September figures for industrial production, with little change expected from the previous reading that suggested a 1.1 percent monthly decline and a 2.5 percent yearly gain.



Australia will provide Q3 numbers for wage prices, and also see November results for the consumer confidence index from Westpac.



Wage prices are expected to gain 0.7 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year after adding 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.9 percent on year in Q2. The Westpac index jumped 3.6 percent in October to a score of 101.4.



Indonesia will release October figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In September, imports were worth $12.78 billion and exports were at $14.54 billion for a trade surplus of $1.76 billion.



