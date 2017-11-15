SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Quantenna Communications, Inc. - QTNA

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Quantenna Communications, Inc. ("Quantenna" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: QTNA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Quantenna and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 6, 2017, Quantenna reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2017, advising investors that the Company expected "a delay in the deployment of a key service provider program coupled with near-term softness at one other service provider customer."

On this news, Quantenna's share price fell $4.82, or 32.41%, to close at $10.05 on November 7, 2017.

