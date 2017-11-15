SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. - FOXA

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. ("Fox" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FOXA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Fox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 14, 2017, at the corruption trial of three former executives of the Fédération Internationale of Football Association ("FIFA"), a former executive of the sports-marketing company Torneos y Competencias SA testified that several companies, including Fox Sports, had paid bribes in order to win lucrative, multiyear broadcasting rights for tournaments. Specifically, the former executive testified that Fox Sports wanted to use "the TV rights to expand its Fox signal in all of the Americas, from Argentina to the U.S.A."

On this news, Fox's share price fell $0.51, or 1.83%, to close at $27.31 on November 14, 2017.

