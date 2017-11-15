Alpha Genesis, Inc., a leading provider of nonhuman primate research products and services, has embarked on a further expansion program to more fully leverage its primate expertise, research design and integration skills to deliver first-to-market innovations with European clients.

"Alpha Genesis is a next-generation solution built for today's rapidly changing primate research environment. Using our deep understanding of nonhuman primate solutions and our product development expertise, Alpha Genesis is positioned to take a leading role in the development of new product extensions throughout Europe," according to a statement from Senior Alpha Genesis Management. "We are proud of our successful partnership with leading European academic institutions and the European pharmaceutical industry and look forward to further assisting these organizations to adapt to research trends and eliminate potential disruption in product development."

Alpha Genesis is an AAALAC-accredited primate research institution headquartered along the I-95 technology corridor. The Company features comprehensive infrastructure that enables immediate availability of a broad range of primate models, quick-study start, and innovative research and animal management processes, with flexible and adaptable administrative procedures to expeditiously manage client study protocol development and approval. By providing open investigator access, novel research applications are seamlessly and rapidly integrated in to pre-clinical studies to deliver unique and innovative research management capabilities.

