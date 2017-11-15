sprite-preloader
Maison Mumm and Usain Bolt Launch Mumm Grand Cordon in Japan

TOKYO, November 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Maison Mumm's new Chief Entertainment Officer Usain Bolt made an exclusive appearance in Tokyo at the Japanese launch of the Mumm Grand Cordon cuvée. In this new role, Usain is inspiring the world with his positive mindset by creating daring celebrations with a distinctive Mumm feel. His talents take center stage in a bold new video, in which the fastest man on the planet radiates a winning attitude before even running the race and exposes his personal philosophy: "Don't win to celebrate, celebrate to win." In Tokyo, Usain unveiled a bottle design that boldly breaks with convention. It sets the tone for Mumm Grand Cordon, a cuvée that embodies Mumm's affinity with daring achievers everywhere.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8223851-usain-bolt-maison-mumm-japan/

