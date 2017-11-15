

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product was up a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary reading.



That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the second quarter.



On an annualized basis, GDP gained 1.4 percent - again missing expectations for 1.5 percent and down from the upwardly revised 2.6 percent increase in the three months prior (originally 2.5 percent).



Nominal; GDP gained 0.6 percent on quarter - in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX