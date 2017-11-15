

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) is nearing a deal with Indigo Partners, a U.S. investor in budget airlines, for 430 narrow-body jetliners to boost the fleets of ultra-low-cost carriers from Denver to Budapest, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The transaction is set to be announced Wednesday at the Dubai Air Show, said the report said. Based on the list price of the A320neo, Airbus's best-selling single-aisle jet, the purchase would be worth at least $46.6 billion before customary discounts if Indigo exercises all of its rights to the aircraft.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX