

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is notably lower on Wednesday, with the weak cues from Wall Street, a stronger yen and the fall in crude oil prices dampening investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 184.17 points or 0.82 percent to 22,195.84, off a low of 22,150.63 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony and Canon are losing more than 1 percent each, while Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric are declining almost 2 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing more than 1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota and Honda are down more than 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration are falling almost 4 percent each after crude oil prices tumbled overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Showa Denko is gaining almost 5 percent, Otsuka Holdings is rising almost 4 percent and Dentsu is up more than 2 percent.



On the flip side, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust is losing more than 6 percent, Toho Zinc is down more than 5 percent and Showa Shell Sekiyu is lower by more than 4 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said in Wednesday's preliminary reading that Japan's gross domestic product advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2017.



That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.4 percent and down from 0.6 percent in the second quarter. The Japanese economy has now expanded in seven straight quarters, the first such streak in more than three years.



Japan also will see final September figures for industrial production today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed in negative territory on Tuesday, but well off their lows of the session. Lingering uncertainty about the outlook for the Republican tax reform proposal weighed on the markets as the House prepares to vote on their bill later this week.



The Dow edged down 30.23 points or 0.1 percent to 23,409.47, the Nasdaq fell 19.72 points or 0.3 percent to 6,737.87 and the S&P 500 dipped 5.97 points or 0.2 percent to 2,578.87.



The major European markets also moved lower on Tuesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged down by less than a tenth of a percent, the German DAX Index fell by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index slumped by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil futures tumbled Tuesday after a bearish note from the world's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency. WTI crude for December delivery tumbled $1.06 or 1.9 percent to $55.70 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX